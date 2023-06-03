Unusual Security Presence At Ondo Assembly Over ‘Forged’ Resignation Of Speaker

Security agencies drawn from the Police, National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Department of State Service (DSS) yesterday invaded the Ondo State House of Assembly following a move to impeach the leadership of the Assembly.

The unusual security agencies’ presence was not unconnected with the suspected plot by the outgoing members of the assembly to impeach the outgoing Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the two gates leading to the assembly complex were blocked by armed security agencies who screened those coming to the Assembly complex.

This security siege came as a letter of resignation of Oleyelogun as the Speaker emerged in the political space of the state fueling the speculation of an alleged move to change the leadership of the Assembly on the last day in office. The purported letter of resignation reads: “Please permit me to inform you that I, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun, Bamidele David ceases to function as Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

“This follows my decision to resign from the position with effect from today. “As you are aware, this House has always discharged its constitutional obligations as one indivisible family. “That was the spirit that propped me to the exalted position of Speaker. It is in light of that same spirit that | resign from the position.

“May I use this medium to express my appreciation to all my colleagues who have been wonderful partners in progress. “I must say I enjoyed their enviable and uncommon support for the period I held sway as Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly. “I will extend same level of support and loyalty to whoever succeeds me as Speaker of this House.”

However Oleyelogun said the letter did not emanate from him as there was nothing to warrant his resignation on the very day the tenure of the ninth Assembly ended. In a statement, Oleyelogun said: “The letter in question is not from me. I cannot resign my appointment today that is the last day, that we are closing the Assembly. Nothing warranted that. “The letter head paper is not my own.

The letter head paper is not my own. They just rushed it. The signature is not my own signature. Even the date on it, that is not how I use to write date. “Everything on the letter is not my own and I cannot resign. I am still working in my office. “Until I step down that is when I will stop doing my official job. I still remain the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly.