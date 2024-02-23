Unuanel Backs Bendel Insurance to Beat Enyimba in Benin

Former Super Falcons assistant, coach, Samson Unu- anel has predicted that Bendel Insurance will beat Enyimba in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 21 fixture.

Bendel Insurance will host Enyimba at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City to- morrow. Unuanel believed that the encounter would be a tough one con- sidering the pedigree of both teams.

He added that the Benin Arsenals have all it takes to return to winning ways after a narrow defeat against Sporting Lagos last week.

“Yes, it’s going to be a tough game considering the pedigree of both teams in the league,” he said