Untouchable Comedy Survives Ghastly Accident

Nigerian content creator, Chibuike Gabriel, popularly known as Untouchable Comedy, has been rushed to the hospital after he was involved in a severe automobile accident.

This comes shortly after the content creator announced the passing of his father, who had battled a stroke for years.

The comedian, who recently visited veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu, shared a video capturing the terrifying aftermath of the accident.

In the footage sighted by Saturday Telegraph, he appeared visibly shaken as his car was wrecked beyond repair. Bystanders were seen assisting him to a safer location for urgent medical care. Another clip showed the remains of his car being pulled from a drainage. Reacting to the incident, Untouchable Comedy expressed gratitude for surviving the crash. He wrote, “God saved my life.” His post has since drawn an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes from fans and fellow entertainers. See post below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chibuike Gabriel (@untouchable_comediess)

