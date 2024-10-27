Untold story of Gov Idris and Koko-Zuru Federal Road

Share

With due respect to my elders, compatriots, and indeed the entire people of our emirate believed to be educationally advanced, socially exposed, and economically self-dependent. Intelligent analysis and well-formed opinions are always expected from a platform like ours.

There is no gain saying that the forum’s major objectives include promoting and protecting the overall interest of the people. However, we should bear it in mind that we can only achieve if we are united with sincerity of purpose and humbly solicit for the support of the government and other people in the state with multi ethnic and religious backgrounds.

The reconstruction of Koko-Zuru federal road project was awarded about five years ago but nothing has been achieved and nothing has been done by either the state government or prominent indigenes of the Zuru to ensure that the contract is executed.

As one of the many indigents of Zuru Emirate selected by Comrade Governor Nasir Idris to assist him in the governance of the state in different positions and capacities let me share my knowledge of the relentless effort being made by His Excellency on the reconstruction of Koko-Zuru federal road.

We can sincerely testify to the fact that the execution of the project was among his campaign pledges to the leaders and people of Zuru emirate in view of its socio-economic importance.

He demonstrated his determination to ensure the execution of the project by requesting the Federal Government to revoke the contract and hand it over to the state government.

Even when the request was kept in view, he made budgetary provision of a substantial amount of money in the 2024 budget for the commencement of the project.

When an intelligent report revealed that some individuals from the state were allegedly sabotaging the revocation of the abandoned road contracts, he requested for the appointment of a high-powered delegation of prominent elders from Zuru Emirate to visit the President under his leadership to request for the revocation of the contract but that has not been considered worth doing.

At the finale of this year’s Annual Uhola International Cultural Festival in Zuru, Comrade Governor publicly revealed that his efforts to ensure the revocation of the contract were being sabotaged by some people including the people of Zuru Emirate.

In the revelation, he was called names and even accused of instigating the people against their leaders. Apparently not deterred, the Governor again requested for the nomination of a few elders from the emirate to join others he will select from Gwandu, Argungu and Yauri to join him in fighting for the right of emirate at the Presidential Villa, which had also failed.

Eventually, Comrade Governor took the bull by the horn, with the support of His Royal Highness Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo ll, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly Alhaji Muhammad Usman Ankwe and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu bulldozed his way to the Presidential Villa and succeeded in meeting Mr President with pictures and visuals of the deplorable condition of Koko-Zuru federal road, provided by the Speaker. With sympathetic feelings, President Tinubu was said to have there and then, approved the revocation of the contract and handing over to the state government with an agreement of reimbursement after execution. The Presidential approval was recently confirmed by the Ministers of Works, Budget and Economic Planning and Finance and Digital Economy at different forums.

As at now, interested but competent contractors have been invited to submit their proposals for the execution of the project.

Just last week, when he received the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kebbi State Chapter on a courtesy visit, Comrade Governor repeated that he fought external and internal forces to secure the revocation and subsequent handover of the project to the State government and expressed gratitude to Allah and those that genuinely supported him.

It was at that meeting he declared that ” I will execute the project by all means and at all cost, even if it warrants obtaining a loan ”

By next week, God willing, a team of engineers from the Federal and Kebbi State governments will be at the project site to ascertain what the former contractor did, if any, the value of the project, the quality and completion period for the final documentation.

It should also be noted that the Zuru emirate will also get its fair share of all projects and programmes in all sectors of development being planned in all parts of the state regardless of the huge amount the road project will consume.

My dear brothers and sisters, using the platform to showcase the developmental projects of the Governor should be considered as our contributions to the success of his administration and eventually attract more government developmental projects in the emirate.

Please let us at all times be informed by accurate information before we make final assessment in order to avoid involvement in baseless and unfounded allegations.

Zuru is the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor.

