Until Talents Are Recognised In Entertainment Industry, Nothing Will Change – Nosa Rex

Nigerian actor and content creator, Nosa Rex Okunzuwa on Wednesday opined that until talents are recognized in the entertainment industry, nothing would change.

He made this known while calling for a change in the industry which he believed had to be overtaken by confraternity.

According to Nosa Rex, the entertainment industry can only be far from issues when the force of cultism is removed and people are set free.

Speaking further, Nosa said the entertainment industry should not be for looks nor physical attributes but for required talents.

He, however, advised people to stay away from cultism.

He said, “Until we remove cultism from the entertainment industry all these issues will not stop. Entertainment requires your talent, not your colour. Stay away from cultism.

“Forget anything anyone will tell you. As you progress in life you will realize that the people who will help you in life might not even be your confra mate.

“You might be flying white and your helper might be purple. Life is deep. The only enemy we have right now is poverty.

“Channel your energy to the fight against poverty. Ask for updates, Share updates, Keep your circle small and enjoy life. Nothing Dey this life o. Ignore the messenger and take the message”.