UNTH Kidnap: Police Rescue Security Guard, Deputy Director Still Held as Kidnappers Demand N10 Million

The Enugu State Police Command has announced the successful rescue of a security guard who was abducted alongside a female nurse from the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla on Tuesday. A Deputy Director at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) and a security guard were on Tuesday abducted by gunmen at the institution.

According to a statement released yesterday in Enugu by ASP Daniel Ndukwe, spokesperson for the Enugu State Police Command, the security guard was rescued in the Ishi-Ozalla area, within the same local government area, at approximately 11:45 pm on Tuesday, the same day of the abduction. This is even as sources close to UNTH disclose that the kidnappers have demanded for N10 million ransom in order to free the Nursing director.

But the statement by the PPRO emphasised that the police operation remained ongoing, with a relentless focus on securing the safe return of the abducted female nurse and apprehending the perpetrators. “Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, psc (+), has ordered the Police Operatives and the complementary teams from the Neighborhood Watch Group, Forest Guards and Local Vigilantes to ensure that everything is done to rescue the female nurse and arrest the hoodlums,” Ndukwe said in the statement.

The Commissioner of Police has appealed to the public, particularly residents of the Ituku-Ozalla community and surrounding areas, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals within their neighbourhoods or nearby forests to the authorities.