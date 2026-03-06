Unsung Heroes Honored With Africa’s Living Legend Awards In Accra

In the heart of Accra’s bustling nightlife, under the chandeliers of the elegant AH Hotel, a constellation of Africa’s brightest stars gathered on February 21, 2026, for an evening that felt less like an awards ceremony and more like a heartfelt reunion of visionaries.

The 2026 Africa’s Living Legends Awards, a prestigious event dedicated to honoring those who have quietly or boldly shaped the continent’s future, drew a select crowd of trailblazers from across Africa.

From entrepreneurs revolutionizing tech to activists championing social justice, these “living legends” were celebrated not just for their achievements, but for their enduring commitment to a better Africa. Powered by Elation Magazine, Royal International Magazine, and Elation Communications, the event was a testament to the power of recognition in a continent often overshadowed by global narratives of struggle.

“This isn’t just about handing out plaques,” said Darlinghtyn Momoh Umoru, the convener and director of honors, in his opening address. “It’s about acknowledging the enormous contributions these individuals have made to Africa’s development.

We urge them to do even better, as this honor comes with the responsibility to elevate our continent further in their respective fields,” he added. Umoru, a passionate advocate for African excellence, emphasized the awards’ exclusivity.

According to him, “the Africa’s Living Legends Honors are meant for Africans alone—or those who have naturalized in any of our continent’s countries. “It’s an event designed to recognize only a few, those who have either quietly or openly contributed to the great continent of Africa.

The selection process, he noted, was rigorous and unforgiving. Nominations poured in from across the diaspora and the homeland, but only a handful scaled the screening by the award selection committee.”

“It wasn’t easy,” Umoru admitted with a smile, adding that “but those here tonight are the cream of the crop the ones who’ve truly earned the title of ‘living legend.” The evening unfolded like a tapestry of African resilience and innovation.

Attendees included a diverse array of honorees: a Nigerian fintech pioneer whose mobile banking app has empowered millions in rural communities; a South African envi- ronmentalist leading reforestation efforts against climate change; and a Kenyan educator whose literacy programs have transformed underserved schools.

One standout recipient, a Ghanaian philanthropist, who has built hospitals in remote villages, shared a poignant moment on stage. She said: “This award isn’t mine alone,” she said, her voice steady with emotion. It’s for every African who dreams of a brighter tomorrow and works tirelessly to make it real.