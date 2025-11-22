Unstoppable EP: Fusion Of Afrourban Rooted In Nigeria Groove, Says Ebonny Musik

With Unstoppable, Nigerian-born and UK-based artist Ebenezer Olaolu Mabinuori, with stage name Ebonny Musik, presents his most deliberate and cohesive project.

The five-track EP blends Afrobeat with UK urban textures, offering a body of work that is about mood, and about message which are supported by producers like Christian Jude, D’tunes, Slash Beatz, and Grammy-nominated Bolaji Williams (Phazehop) the record benefits from a diversity of sonic inputs without losing its focus.

In Unstoppable EP, what emerges is a confident statement that leans into Afro-urban hybridity, a sound rooted in West African rhythm but shaded with UK polish. Yet, Unstoppable is more than just a fusion.

It’s a compact, well-sequenced record that shows how an artist still early in his journey is beginning to shape a distinct identity.