Unscientific Eye Care Practices Damage Vision, Ophthalmologist Warns

Against the backdrop of rising poor vision among the populace, Chief Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr. Festus Odunayo Oshoba has warned against dangerous and unscientific eye care practices, such as the use of breast milk, cow urine, or the use of camphor in treating common eye ailments, calling them “force majeure” factors—sudden, harmful events beyond control that often worsen avoidable conditions.

Oshoba gave the warning at the 26th Annual Faculty of Ophthalmology Lecture of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, where stakeholders in Nigeria’s eye care sector gathered to deliberate on the challenges and solutions to achieving universal eye care in the country.

The event which held at the Nebo Hall, Albalti Barracks, Surulere, Lagos on Friday, has the theme ‘Force Majeure, Masquerades and The Attainment of Universal Eye Care in Nigeria’. Oshoba called for widespread public enlightenment to discourage harmful traditional practices and promote safe eye care measures.

“People should protect their eyes from the sun’s harsh rays using sunshades or photochromatic lenses to prevent cataracts and other ocular damage,” he advised. He also warned against violence or corporal punishment involving the face, especially for children, noting that even a slap could cause internal bleeding and blindness.

The event featured the keynote presentation by Dr. Oshoba, alongside vital contributions from Dr. Olatunji Kayode Olowolafe, Chancellor of Ekiti State University, and Professor Charles Bekibele, a professor of ophthalmology at University College Hospital Ibadan and chairman at the Faculty of Ophthalmology, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

Oshoba also highlighted the indispensable role of vision in personal and national development, saying over 50 per cent of sensory input into the brain comes from the eyes and that without good vision, productivity suffers—affecting families, local communities, and national economic goals. Beyond physical safety, Oshoba stressed regular eye screening, even in the absence of symptoms, as key to early diagnosis and treatment of preventable and curable conditions.

“Use a calendar or chart at home to self-check your vision daily. The moment you can’t read what you used to see clearly, visit your doctor,” he instructed. On the issue of “masquerades,” Oshoba referenced cultural misconceptions and spiritual interpretations of blindness and eye diseases, such as attributing loss of vision to curses.

“Many of these cases are due to conditions like glaucoma, diabetes, or brain tumours—not spiritual attacks,” he explained, urging Nigerians to seek medical evaluation promptly. He further advocated for increased computer vision care, especially for digital device users, and encouraged workers to get regular eye tests and corrective lenses to improve productivity.

Shortage of eye specialists

Addressing a pressing systemic challenge, Dr. Oshoba lamented the acute shortage of trained ophthalmologists in Nigeria. “We currently have just 454 ophthalmologists for over 220 million Nigerians,” he revealed. “That’s grossly inadequate for universal eye care.”

The pathway to becoming a specialist is long and demanding—after medical school, ophthalmologists must complete an additional six years of rigorous training, followed by even more years of sub-specialisation. To address this, he endorsed the call for better funding and support for training institutions, especially through simulation labs that can accelerate surgical skill acquisition without risking live patients.

Innovation in Training

Reinforcing the need for innovation, Dr. Olatunji Kayode Olowolafe, Chancellor of Ekiti State University, announced a donation of $125,000 U.S dollars for a simulation skills training laboratory, which is vital in training future ophthalmologists and ensuring diagnostic excellence. “It’s about globalising our training methods,” he explained.

“With simulation labs, we can produce world-class ophthalmologists who are not only capable but confident before handling live surgeries. This will position Nigeria as a center of excellence in eye care and training.” Dr. Olowolafe also praised the resilience and professionalism of Nigerian ophthalmologists, stating that the new generation of well-trained fellows is known and respected internationally. He expressed hope that with better infrastructure, Nigeria could attract medical tourism and reduce the emigration of healthcare professionals.

‘Japa’ syndrome

Professor Charles Bekibele, a renowned ophthalmologist and faculty chairman, echoed the concerns about Nigeria’s brain drain crisis, popularly dubbed the “Japa” syndrome. According to him, the economic downturn is driving young doctors away, stalling training and weakening the future of ophthalmic care in the country.

“Five years ago, we had 30 residents at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan,” he noted. “Today, we barely have five. They finish and leave the country. Some don’t even apply anymore.” He explained that the lack of modern training equipment, such as surgical simulators for cataract surgery—the most common cause of blindness in Nigeria—has hindered skill development.

“We currently have no simulator in Nigeria for cataract surgery. It’s like training a pilot without a flight simulator. You can imagine the risk,” he lamented. Professor Bekibele called on government and private stakeholders to invest in training tools and offer incentives that encourage young doctors to stay. “If Nigeria fixes its economy, I believe many of our professionals will return. But until then, we must invest in what we have.”

Way forward

The speakers unanimously agreed on a multi-pronged approach to achieving universal eye care in Nigeria. Key recommendations include public awareness and education: Campaigns to eliminate harmful practices and promote early medical intervention; protective eye measures such as encouraging use of sunshades and avoiding eye trauma, especially in children; routine eye screening: community-based self-check methods and institutional screening programmes; and the training and retention of ophthalmologists including the expansion of medical schools, better funding, and faster deployment of simulators to train surgeons locally.

Others are policy implementation and the support for the Federal Government’s universal eye care policy, ensuring eye care is available where and when needed; and private sector support including the encouragement of philanthropists and alumni, like Dr. Olowolafe, to contribute to medical infrastructure development.

The 26th Annual Faculty of Ophthalmology Lecture was more than a ceremonial event—it was a critical conversation about Nigeria’s future. As Dr. Oshoba aptly put it, “We all need to shine our eyes—literally and figuratively—in this economy.” The roadmap to universal eye care may be challenging, but with collaborative effort, innovation, and investment, a future where every Nigerian can see clearly is within reach.