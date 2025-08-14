Unruly Acts: FG’s Failure To Prosecute Kwam 1, Emmanson Undermines Rule Of Law –Lawyers

Some senior lawyers have expressed outrage at the Federal Government’s decision to withdraw criminal complaints against individuals involved in high profile incidents of unruly behaviour at Nigerian airports

In a statement yesterday, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said consultations with stakeholders in the aviation sector led to the Federal Government’s decision which affected Ms. Comfort Emmanson, Ibom Air, music icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1), and crew members of ValueJet.

However, expressing serious concerns about the government’s decision, the lawyers faulted the action, saying it sends a troubling signal for the rule of law. In his submissions, a rights activist, Kabir Akingbolu, queried the rationale behind the government’s decision.

He said: “I am disappointed in the minister, especially for what he stood for that I know before becoming a minister. I knew him to stand for probity and integrity, but in this situation, it’s unfortunate that political factors and considerations are now influencing his decisions.

“An example ought to have been made of KWAM 1 to serve as a deterrent to others. The musician’s conduct is a big disappointment and an eyesore. What he did amounts to hostage or terrorism under the law.

“So, how can someone that has committed such a heinous offence be pardoned? What do you think people from other parts of the world will think about Nigeria? This is a dent on the aviation sector of Nigeria and an insult to the collective psyche of Nigerians.

I didn’t see any reason why the musician was not promptly arrested upon committing the crime, as was done to the other lady. In his views, a public interest and constitutional lawyer, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, said there can be no basis for the government’s action.

“The Federal Government’s decision to withdraw criminal complaints against individuals implicated in high-profile cases of unruly conduct at Nigerian airports sends a troubling signal for the rule of law.

“Under the Civil Aviation Act, 2022, unruly behaviour, ranging from assault on aviation personnel to conduct that endangers safety, is a statutory offence carrying serious penalties. By stepping back from prosecution, the government risks creating the perception that the law can be selectively applied, especially when influential figures are involved.

“Such an approach undermines deterrence, weakens regulatory authority, and erodes the confidence of both aviation professionals and the travelling public in the justice system’s ability to uphold industry safety and order.

Though, a distinction can be made for Ms. Emmanson who was wrongly prosecuted for offences that were not clearly established by evidential materials in the public space.