Unreported Security Threats, Too Many For Comfort

No country confronts threats to the security of her citizens without the strong political will from the side of the people elected to govern.

As long as securing the nation is placed on a political scale of consideration no meaningful engagement can be achieved towards tackling security challenges such that we have on our hands currently in Nigeria. The problem with insecurity in Nigeria is that the government seems to be lacking the political will to tackle the situation.

Also the lack of intelligence gathering aspect of the security architecture is a big issue. Yes most cases of terrorist attacks, kidnapping, ritual killings and assassinations are not even reported or deliberately not made public as that will expose the ineptitude of the government in relation to the security situation of the country.

It is only when the victims or people close to victims cry out that the public will know about it. Most often the government will not even get any intelligent reports about most of these criminal activities going on daily in the nation.

A case in reference is a situation where a citizen was lynched for belonging to a social peer, lesbianism, of their choice without the government knowing about it or where the government knew, it seemed helpless to bring the perpetrators of the jungle justice meted out on the victim to book.

Many cases like this abound. Till today the government has not told the public about how far they have held accountable those that lynched that lady, Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto on May 12, 2022, by stoning based on her religious beliefs to face justice.

Sometime ago, precisely on March 17, 2023, Barrister Ojo Victor and his friend narrowly escaped being lynched when a suspected religious fanatical gang waylaid him and besieged the house of his auntie that he and his friend entered in Ifira-Akoko Ondo State.

The assailants started throwing stones and pebbles sporadically at the building. His Toyota Camry car was damaged in the process. They resulted in taking this action because they could not actually trace where they had escaped to. The police were called by onlookers but they did not show up until the assailants left the scene. The reason for this was linked to the suspicion of their belonging to a particular social circle.

Another instance in context is a case that happened somewhere in Ilorin, Kwara State on December 12, 2024 where two suspected lesbian women were caught together and the partners were waylaid and one of them by the name Balikis Sulyman was lynched because the laws are against same sex relationship in Nigeria.

But even at that, must they take the laws into their hands? The other partner, Imhezo Halima Ojo, escaped being lynched by a stroke of luck, and went into hiding to protect her life, her whereabouts is still unknown.

Cases of the menace of secret cults are another angle to security challenges facing the citizens. Situations where young people are forced to join one cult group or the other have now become prevalent in our cities.

And when those approached refuse to join, they are hacked down in mysterious circumstances without the government knowing about it or doing nothing about it.

These are some of the insecurity situations citizens have found themselves in. The government should be strong willed and be more proactive without allowing political considerations to affect tackling insecurity.

It is one thing to talk about security, it is another thing for the government to have a strong political will to face the situation with sincerity of purpose and allow the laws to take its course against offenders as against what is happening now that people resort to jungle justice as a means of them getting restitution.