Unrecovered gas flaring fines hit N13.33bn in two months

About N13.33 billion had yet to be recovered from the $49 million (N22bn) fines imposed by the Federal Government imposed on oil and gas firms operating in Nigeria’s onshore for flaring 24 billion Standard Cubic Feet of gas valued at about N40 billion ($86m) between January and February 2023.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s quarterly statistical bulletin for the first quarter of 2023 revealed that the Federal Government earned N4.6bn in January and N4.07 billion in February. This showed that the FG earned a total of N8.67 billion of the fine between January and February 2023, leaving a balance of N13.33 billion.

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency had said that the companies operating onshore would pay the $49 million (N22bn) penalties for violating the gas flaring rule. “Companies operating onshore flared 24.5 billion SCF of gas valued at $85.8 million, with $49 million penalties payable. “Companies flared 19.14 billion SCF of gas in January and 14.04 billion SCF of gas in February 2023, contributing 1.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emission, with power generation potential of 2,500 gigawatts hours.

“On the other hand, companies operating offshore flared 25.8 billion SCF of gas valued at $90 million; capable of generating 2,600 gigawatts hours of electricity and had an equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emission.