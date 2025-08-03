Unraveling misconceptions about Èsù

Over the years, there has been a controversy over the rendering of Esu as Satan, the fallen angel in both the Bible and Koran. In this report, ADEYEMI LAHANMI, looks at Yoruba cosmology and speaks with experts in a bid to resolve the misconceptions

The word Èṣù, when mentioned, strikes different chords in different individuals. It often evokes fear and is typically used in prayers like “Èṣù ò ní ṣe wa” (may we never fall victim to the Devil). This prayer is usually accompanied by a thunderous “Amen” due to the widespread perception of this entity as evil and a harbinger of calamity.

This sentiment is echoed in the lyrics of Chief Dr. Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi’s song: “Ẹṣù má ṣe mi, má ṣ’ẹni kankan, ibi ọ ti ńbọ, ni kí lọ..”(Èṣù, spare me and others; wherever you’re going, go there in peace). In many Yoruba homes, prayer gatherings, and religious spaces this sentiment is very common.

But is Èṣù truly the embodiment of evil? Or has centuries of religious influence distorted the original understanding of this Yoruba deity? Is Èṣù the same person as Satan? Did colonialism and religion misrepresent Èṣù? Are the Yorubas today condemning a deity that was once revered? To answer these questions, it has been said that one must journey into Yoruba spirituality, Abrahamic theology, and the tangled history of translation.

Role of Esu in Yoruba cosmology

Before Christianity and Islam arrived, Yoruba worshipped various deities (Òrìṣà) as part of daily spiritual practices. They believe Olódùmarè (the Supreme Creator) governs through these Òrìṣà, whose names have no direct English translations.

Their key Òrìṣàs include: Ọbatala, god of ourity and creation; Ṣàngó, god of Thunder and Justice; Ọ̀ṣun god of love and rivers and Ọya , god of storms and transformation. .Among them, Èṣù held a unique position.

Èṣù: Divine messenger not “Satan”

According to Professor Danoye Laguda, a scholar of Yoruba religion, Èṣù is a divine messenger, not the Devil. He is regarded as the inspector of rituals who ensures sacrifices and prayers reach Olódùmarè. Without his approval, no worship is accepted.

He is also believed to be a trickster, not evil: He tests human morality, exposing hypocrisy—similar to Loki in Norse mythology or Anansi in African folklore. He is said to be a partner of Orunmila. In Ifá tradition, Èṣù works with Orunmila (god of wisdom) to maintain cosmic balance.

Key misconception

Èṣù is often called the Devil in Yoruba, but according to experts, in truth, he is more like a divine policeman—strict, sometimes mischievous, but not inherently evil.

How Èṣù is worshipped. Unlike other Òrìṣà, Èṣù had no dedicated priests. Instead, all Yoruba spiritualists honored him to ensure their rituals were accepted. His forms of worship are offering of Kola nuts, Palm oil, animals like goats and cocks as well as cowrie shells. His sacred symbols are the Òpá Èṣù (staff) and Red and black colors (representing duality)

Satan in Christianity and Islam

In contrast, Satan (or *Shaytan* in Islam) is purely malevolent -a jinn (spirit) who refused to bow to Adam (Quran 7:11-12); the tempter who leads people astray (Quran 15:39-40).

Satan in Christianity is depicted as a fallen angel who rebelled against God (Isaiah 14:12-15). The serpent who tempted Eve (Genesis 3). The “father of lies” who seeks to corrupt humanity (John 8:44). Satan’s mission is to oppose God, deceive humans, and spread evil.

Èṣù’s Mission: To enforce divine justice and test human integrity. They are not the same.

Colonial Bible translations

How Èṣù Became Confused with Satan. When Christian missionaries arrived in Yorubaland, they needed Yoruba words for biblical concepts. Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther, in his 19th-century Yoruba Bible, translated: “Devil” → “Èṣù” Satan” → “Satani”

This was a cultural mistranslation—Èṣù was never a devil, but the closest concept missionaries could find. Demonization of Yoruba Religion

European colonizers and missionaries labeled Yoruba religion as “pagan” and “demonic.” Èṣù, being a trickster figure, was an easy target.

Result: Yoruba converts grew up fearing Èṣù as Satan, forgetting his original role.

Modern Reinforcement. Today, Nigerian pastors and imams still preach against *”Èṣù the Devil,”* further cementing the misconception.

Why this misconception matters

Loss of cultural identity. Many Yoruba people today reject Èṣù without understanding his true significance. It also creates religious conflict, because traditionalists who honor Èṣù are stigmatized as “Devil worshippers.”

Spiritual confusion. If Èṣù is not Satan, then who are Yoruba Christians and Muslims really praying against?

It has been argued that Yoruba deities (Òrìṣà) have no English equivalents because they are unique spiritual concepts. The confusion might have originated from Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther’s translation of the Bible from English to Yoruba. This piqued a lot of interest: Is there truly a difference between Èṣù and Satan? Are we correct in assigning English names to these deities? Could we be mistakenly rejecting the wrong spiritual entity?

What do these figures represent? What are their differences and similarities? Why are they used interchangeably among various religious groups today? These questions led to research and consult experts on Yoruba traditional spirituality.

Understanding Èṣù.

According to Professor Danoye Oguntola Laguda, Èṣù is a primordial divinity in Yoruba theology, one of several created by Olódùmarè. While typically male-gendered, Èṣù can assume any form. His primary roles include:

– Inspector of rituals, sacrifices, and worship, Special liaison between Olódùmarè and other divinities, having authority to approve or reject offerings to any divinity

Èṣù maintains a particularly close relationship with Orunmila (divinity of wisdom). Though scholars debate the exact nature of their connection, common interpretations suggest:

Èṣù serves as Orunmila’s right hand and performs tasks for him; Èṣù taught Orunmila divination and Èṣù enforces divine will (as declared by Orunmila) and receives sacrifices in return

Before Christian and Islamic influences, Yoruba people universally worshipped Èṣù as essential for maintaining harmony with Olódùmarè. As heaven’s “bailiff,” even other divinities respect Èṣù’s authority.

Practice of Èsù Worship.

It is said that Èṣù occupies a central role in Yoruba liturgy as the inspector of all worship. Without his approval, no ritual reaches Olódùmarè. Worship may be spontaneous or formalized. While there are no dedicated Èṣù priests, all Yoruba religious practitioners honor him.

Key elements of Èṣù worship include: Cowries (Owo ejo), Animals (cocks, goats, dogs, rams), vegetation (kola nuts, bitter kola), food (cooked pap, palm oil). Other items (snails, buffalo horns)

Nearly every Òrìṣà has an associated Èṣù manifestation. For example: Aye: Èṣù of Ọya (buffalo horn used for oaths). Elegbara: Èṣù of Ṣàngó

In contrast, it has been argued that Satan originates from Abrahamic traditions as a fallen angel (Christianity) or rebellious jinn (Islam); The tempter in the Garden of Eden, the accuser of humanity, a purely malevolent being who commands evil spirits, deceives and destroys and opposes God’s plans

Origins of the Confusion

Reverend Barrister D.K. Oluremi explains that while Èṣù is a Yoruba deity, Christianity equates it with Satan. This parallels how Greeks viewed Hades or Romans viewed Pluto as underworld figures.

From a Christian perspective: Èṣù represents God’s adversary, followers should resist rather than worship Èṣù, the distinction lies in theological context, he clarifies that Bishop Crowther’s Bible translation deliberately used: Èṣù for “Devil” Satani for “Satan”

This wasn’t an error but a theological choice. Professors like Laguda argues that Èṣù’s negative image stems from three fronts – Christian/Islamic translations equating him with their evil figures, repeated misconceptions becoming accepted as truth and failure to recognize Èṣù’s legitimate role in Yoruba cosmology

While modern Yoruba Christians and Muslims often view Èṣù as evil, traditional understanding presents him as a necessary divine messenger, an enforcer of cosmic order, a respected (if sometimes mischievous) divinity.

Observers state that the conflation with Satan represents a cultural imposition rather than authentic Yoruba belief. Recognizing this distinction is crucial for understanding Yoruba spirituality in its original context.