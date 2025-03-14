Unpermitted Devt, Renovation No Longer Tolerated – LASG

Share

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has declared that unpermitted property development or renovation will not be allowed in the state henceforth.

The officials of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development on Thursday sealed illegal building construction in parts of Obalende, Ikoyi, and Lekki areas of the State.

As read in a statement issued by Mukaila Sanusi, the Deputy Director, Public Affairs in the Ministry, the exercise was aimed at addressing the menace of illegal developments and ensuring compliance with the state’s physical planning laws.

As read in the statement, building construction sites were sealed for lacking the requisite permits in the axis, including on Rummens and Bourdillon Road in Ikoyi, Wole Olateju Crescent, Ogbunike Street, Hilary Onikogu Crescent in Lekki Phase 1 and others in the Obalende area.

Speaking while leading an enforcement exercise in the area, Commissioner for PPUB, Oluyinka Olumide, expressed strong displeasure over the rampant disregard for laws governing physical planning and urban development, citing instances of building without government-approved plans and renovation without permits.

He stated that the untoward action of erecting buildings without approval or building without complying with the granted permit undermines the T.H.E.M.E.S. + agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, particularly the Making Lagos a 21st-century economy pillar.

He then reiterated the government’s commitment to providing a safe and sustainable built environment for the wellness and well-being of all Lagosians.

“I implore all property owners and developers in the state, particularly those intending to carry out construction or renovation work, to obtain necessary approvals and permits from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA. It should be noted that unpermitted development and renovation will no longer be tolerated in the state”, the Commissioner said.

He urged all well-meaning residents to provide valuable information that would assist the government in discovering physical planning contraventions in their infancy and act promptly in the interest of all to sustain the state’s development agenda as it relates to the physical planning sector.

With the Commissioner on the exercise were the General Manager, Lagos States Planning and Environmental Monitoring Agency (LASPEMA), Daisi Oso, who identified and sealed off illegal developments on informal spaces in the axis, and members of staff of the Monitoring and Compliance Unit of LASPPPA.

