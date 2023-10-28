Unpaide Debt Saga: Bobrisky Berates Samklef For Dragging Davido

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has weighed into the ongoing feud between Afrobeats singers, Davido and Samklef.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the feud between the duo all started after Samklef in his congratulatory post on Instagram, shared a video of Davido and his wife, Chioma with their newborn twins leaving the hospital in Atlanta, USA.

Reacting to this, Davido, who hasn’t announced the birth of his newborn twins took to social media to slam Samklef for allegedly leaking the clip and the gender of his newborn which he eventually blocked him.

Since the incident occurred, Samklef and Davido have been at loggerheads as Samklef continued to call out Davido in a series of posts on his Instagram page for refusing to pay the N1 million he’s allegedly owing a University of Lagos (UNILAG) student, Mastermind, from 2020.

Reacting to the ongoing feud in a post on his Instagram page, the self-acclaimed “Mummy of Lagos” slammed Samklef, saying his anger stems from Davido blocking him on IG.

Bobrisky wrote on his page, “Sometimes silence isn’t the best answer to some low life. A few weeks ago, the same Samklef was hyping David but as soon as he blocked you war began.

“If you want him to unblock you send elders to beg him he will unblock you. But coming for him won’t move him. You are the one losing.

“As a producer you failed completely, as a musician you also failed completely, as a blogger you failed. Even as an interviewer you failed.”