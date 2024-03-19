Unpaid Salary Arrears: Unilorin JAC Joins National Warning Strike

The University of Ilorin chapter of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has joined its counterparts in other universities to commence a seven-day warning strike on the need for the Federal Government to pay the four months withheld salaries of its members in federal universities and inter universities centres as done for their academic counterparts.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin yesterday, SSANU National Financial Secretary, Akanbi Mohammad Jiman said: “You remember that last Tuesday we had our congress, we told our members that a seven-day ultimatum had been given to the Federal Government on the issue of payment of our four months’ arrears of salaries, going by the directive of the national body of SSANU and NASU.

“As it is today, the government is yet to pay the withheld salaries and that is why we have called the congress to inform our members that the strike has commenced today and until Monday, that is the one week warning strike, ater that if nothing happens, the leadership of our union will have no option than to call another meeting and take a decisive action.”

“Let us assume that by today or tomorrow we receive the alert on the unpaid salaries, immediately the national leadership of our union will give a directive calling off the strike, we are hoping that between now and Friday, the government will do the needful.”