Unpaid Salaries: Ebonyi NUT Declares Indefinite Strike In 7 LGs

Teachers in Ebonyi, Edda, Ezza South, Ezza North, Ivo, Ishielu and Ohaukwu local government areas of Ebonyi State yesterday began an indefinite strike over their unpaid three months’ salaries.

In a statement, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Secretary Bassey Asuquo ordered full compliance with the strike. He criticised the local government chairman for failure to pay the teachers.

The union said: “Following our earlier notice on mobilization for industrial strike action, we have thoroughly reviewed the compliance of local government chairmen regarding the clearance of our members’ salaries.

“As of the close of work on February 5, we acknowledged that certain local government areas have cleared the salaries of our members.

“However, we regret to inform you that several local government chairmen have failed to clear the backlog of our members’ outstanding salaries.

“In response to this noncompliance, we hereby declare an indefinite strike in Edda, Ebonyi, Ezza South, Ezza North, Ishielu, Ivo, and Ohaukwu LGAs.

