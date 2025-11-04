Unpaid Contractors: Reps Reverse Decision, Reconvene Wednesday

Barely a few hours after resolving to embark on a one-week break in solidarity with local contractors owed by the Federal Government since 2024, the House of Representatives has reversed its decision and will reconvene on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, the House Spokesman, Hon. Akin Rotimi, said the reversal followed “positive developments arising from engagements and interventions across various levels of government concerning issues that informed the earlier adjournment, particularly matters relating to contractors’ agitations and the non-release of funds under the 2024/2025 budget.”

Rotimi disclosed that the decision was communicated to members by the Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, through an internal memorandum.

He explained that the early resumption would allow the House leadership to brief members on the progress made in resolving the contractors’ payment issues and other matters of national importance.

“At Wednesday’s plenary, the House is expected to formally rescind its earlier adjournment resolution to enable proceedings to continue,” Rotimi stated.

He urged all lawmakers to make the necessary arrangements to attend the session.