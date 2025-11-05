Unpaid Contractors: Reps Make U-Turn, To Reconvene Today

Barely some hours after resolving to embark on a week break in solidarity with local contractors who are being owed by the Federal Government since 2024, the House of Representatives has rescinded its earlier decision and will resume plenary today.

A statement by the House spokesman, Akin Rotimi, said: “The House of Representatives will reconvene for plenary on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, contrary to the earlier resolution to adjourn sittings until Tuesday next week.

“This decision follows positive developments arising from engagements and interventions across various levels of government concerning issues that informed the earlier adjournment, particularly matters relating to contractors’ agitations and the non-release of funds under the 2024/2025 budget.

“The development was formally conveyed to Honourable Members by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, via an internal memorandum issued yesterday evening”.

Rotimi said: “According to the communication, the early resumption will afford the leadership of the House the opportunity to brief Members on progress recorded in resolving these issues and other related matters of national importance.

“At Wednesday’s plenary, the House is expected to formally rescind its earlier adjournment resolution to enable proceedings to continue.

“The Leadership urges all members to make the necessary arrangements to be in attendance.”