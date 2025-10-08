Unpaid Allowances: SSANU, NASU Begin Nationwide Protest Oct 9

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have declared a one-day protest tomorrow over the inability of the Federal Government to address their demands.

SSANU and NASU, through the Joint Action Committee have directed all their branches to convene a joint emergency meeting today to mobilise all their members for protest activities, which include protest marches on campuses, the display of placards conveying their grievances, and press conferences.

The decision to embark on a protest was reached by JAC on October 6, after a comprehensive review of the government’s response towards the series of ultimatums it had earlier issued.

The contentious issues are the alleged unjust disbursement of N50 billion Earned Allowances; delay in renegotiation of the 2009 FGN and NASU/SSANU Agreements; nonpayment of outstanding two months salaries; non-payment of arrears of 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary arrears, and non-payment of thirdparty deductions of the two months salaries (May and June, 2022), among others.

Recall that JAC had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government on September 15 to address its concerns and extended it for another 14 days, which expired on Monday.

In a memo to all Chairmen of NASU and SSANU in universities and Inter-University Centres, titled: ‘Commencement of protest actions’, JAC stated that their active participation and engagement are crucial to the success of the protest.

The circular, dated October 6, was signed by Prince Peters Adeyemi, NASU General Secretary, and Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU National President.

It reads: “The last circular of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational & Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) titled ‘Current Status of Our Agitations’ referenced JAC/NS/Vol. III/55, dated 22nd September 2025, refers.

“As referenced in the circular, the Federal Government was granted a 14-day extension, following the lapse of the initial 7 days to address our concerns vis-à-vis.

“Following the inauguration of the Joint Consultative Committee by the Honourable Minister of Education to look into the demands of JAC of NASU & SSANU, the Committee met twice on Friday, 19th September, 2025, and Monday, 6th October, 2025, at the Permanent Secretary’s Conference Room, Abuja with little progress as our demands remain unresolved despite extension of the ultimatum.

“In light of this development, the National JAC at its meeting held on Monday, 6th October, 2025 hereby directs Branch leadership in the Universities and Inter-University Centres throughout the country to convene a Joint Congress in their respective campuses on Wednesday, 8th October, 2025 to mobilise and prepare for a massive and effective ONE-DAY Protest on Thursday, 9th October, 2025.

Recall that SSANU’s President, Ibrahim recently accused the government of being insincere with the union. He warned that the strike would be total, indefinite and absolute if the government fails to address their demands.