Unpacking Financial Strength Behind Leading Tier 1 Lenders

Nigeria’s Tier-1 banking giants—Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Access Holdings, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and First Bank Holdings (First HoldCo)—delivered standout results for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

Amid a challenging macroeconomic climate marked by FX volatility, inflationary pressures, and regulatory shifts, these institutions demonstrated resilience, adaptability, and profit-generating strength.

But while all five banks posted headline-grabbing numbers, a deeper dive into their financial metrics reveals divergent strengths that shape their appeal to investors.

Zenith Bank

With total assets standing at an imposing ₦29.96 trillion, Zenith Bank remains one of Nigeria’s most dominant financial institutions by size. This scale translates into unrivaled capacity for income generation across lending, investments, and feebased services.

Complementing its balance sheet is a commanding shareholders’ equity of ₦4.03 trillion, the highest among peers, which acts as a strong buffer against market shocks and regulatory headwinds.

Zenith also posted a sector-leading profit after tax of ₦1.03 trillion, underscoring its capacity to convert size into bottom-line returns.

Despite a marginally lower EPS of ₦32.87 compared to GTCO, the bank’s total profitability places it in elite territory. Investors seeking security, scale, and long-term capital preservation will find Zenith an attractive, lowvolatility core holding.

GTCO

Despite having a smaller asset base of ₦14.80 trillion, the group delivered an impressive profit after tax of ₦1.01 trillion, nearly matching Zenith’s despite its leaner size.

This speaks volumes about its efficiency and cost discipline. GTCO leads in earnings per share (EPS) at ₦35.44, reflecting higher profitability per unit of shareholder capital.

It also offers the most generous dividend payout of ₦8.07/share, including a ₦1.00 interim dividend, delivering income and growth in tandem. GTCO’s strategy emphasizes shareholder returns, asset-light operations, and strong margins—an optimal formula for investors prioritizing capital efficiency and cash flow.

But investors really have to watch out for first quarter (Q1) earnings considering GTCO’s sharp slump in the three months period ended December 31, 2024.

GTCO Holdings Plc posted a dramatic decline in profitability, as ballooning impairment charges, surging tax expenses, and swelling operating costs eclipsed gains in interest income.

Total comprehensive income for the quarter nosedived to ₦97.13 billion, down sharply from ₦204.21 billion in the corresponding period of 2023—a staggering 52 per cent contraction while profit before tax collapsed to ₦46.78 billion, a steep fall from ₦176.11 billion just as profit after tax plummeted to ₦67.20 billion, down from ₦172.24 billion in corresponding period in the previous year.

This Q4, 2024 earnings plunge was drowned in the euphoria of the lender’s full year 2024 earnings report in which the board of directors recommended bogus dividend of N8.50 per share targeted to elevate the bank above peers with more solid fundamentals.

Despite a near-doubling in net interest income to ₦277.11 billion (from ₦139.16 billion in 2023) and an uptick in net fee and commission income to ₦31.16 billion, the bottom line remained under siege.

Earnings per share crashed from ₦6.15 to ₦2.37, reflecting an eroded earnings outlook that may spook investors and cast shadows over shareholder returns.

Operating expenses ballooned by 60% to ₦81.28 billion, from ₦50.81 billion, while net impairment losses on financial assets printed at ₦27.34 billion.

Personnel costs nearly doubled to ₦13.87 billion, compared to ₦7.52 billion in the same period 2023—indicative of rising wage pressures, though the justification for the spike remains unclear.

Cumulatively, the bank spent ₦85.40 billion on staff-related expenses, up from ₦45.10 billion in 2023. The bank’s lending practices also appear increasingly conservative.

Despite modest loan growth, rising from ₦2.48 trillion in 2023 to ₦2.79 trillion in 2024, collateral demanded from customers soared to ₦114.57 billion, reflecting a growing risk aversion.

Over five years, collateral requirements have risen by 84 per cent, far outpacing loan growth, which climbed only 67 per cent in the same period.

Of more serious concern is the fourfold surge in other borrowed funds printed at ₦310.02 billion, up from ₦72.12 billion in 2023—signaling liquidity pressures that forced the bank to tap costlier credit lines.

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss escalated to ₦51.17 billion, from just ₦809 million, underscoring volatility in funding structures.

Impairment charges reflect the biggest strain yet, with loan impairment charges hitting ₦136.66 billion, up from ₦102.95 billion last year. Over five years, this metric has

As Nigeria’s financial sector gears up for a pivotal 2025, these banks stand as pillars of stability and engines of growth

ballooned more than tenfold. More critically, total impairment charges for the year soared to ₦921.92 billion, nearly tripling from ₦333.74 billion in 2023—a sign of deteriorating asset quality and heightened credit risk exposure.

The bank’s financial trajectory in Q4 2024 paints a cautionary picture: while topline growth remains resilient, it is increasingly eroded by spiraling costs, tax shocks, and rising loan defaults.

Without swift structural adjustments, profitability may remain under pressure in the quarters ahead.

Access Holdings

Access Holdings has emerged as Nigeria’s largest bank by assets, reporting a massive ₦41.5 trillion in total assets—up 45 per cent yearon-year. This scale is matched by ₦4.88 trillion in gross earnings and ₦3.48 trillion in interest income, both the highest among all banks.

The group’s expansive loan book and high-interest environment have served as performance catalysts. Although net profit rose just 3.7 per cent to ₦642.2 billion, the longterm picture remains promising.

Access’ continued investment in pan-African expansion positions it to drive future growth from regional markets. The bank trades at a compelling P/E ratio of 1.28x and P/B of 0.30x, suggesting undervaluation relative to earnings potential.

For value-seeking investors with a highrisk appetite, Access Holdings offers a unique mix of scale, growth, and attractive entry points.

UBA

UBA’s 2024 results reveal a wellrounded financial engine firing on all cylinders. Profit after tax surged 26.1% to ₦766.6 billion, while gross earnings rose 53.6% to ₦3.19 trillion. With a total asset base of ₦30.4 trillion, UBA ranks among the largest banks in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

One of UBA’s standout achievements is its regional revenue mix— 51.7 per cent of group revenue now comes from international operations, providing built-in FX hedging and geographic diversification.

A solid dividend of ₦5.00/share, coupled with a robust capital adequacy ratio of 31 per cent, underscores a strategy that favors long-term sustainability and strong shareholder returns.

Fee income soared nearly 92 per cent, and net interest margins (NIM) improved to 9.02 per cent, reflecting well-managed pricing on both assets and liabilities. Investors seeking balanced growth, cross-border diversification, and reliable income streams will find UBA a compelling all-weather stock.

First HoldCo

First HoldCo delivered arguably the most explosive financial performance of the year. Pre-tax profit skyrocketed 124.8 per cent to ₦781.88 billion, while profit after tax jumped 115.1 per cent to ₦663.5 billion—the highest growth rates among the top five.

Gross earnings more than doubled to ₦3 trillion, propelled by an astounding 155.95 per cent increase in interest income and a 156.5 per cent surge in net interest income.

Despite market skepticism due to a ₦149 billion rights issue to meet new capital thresholds, First HoldCo’s fundamentals remain incredibly strong. With total assets at ₦26.5 trillion and a sharp rise in non-interest income, the group is now repositioning itself as a leaner, more profitable institution.

A 75 per cent increase in dividends further signals management’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Long-term investors willing to ride short-term volatility will see First HoldCo as a turnaround story backed by fundamentals.

Billionaire investor Femi Otedola increasing his stake in the group further cements confidence in its long-term potential.

Key financial metrics

The Investor Takeaway: Tailored Opportunities in Tier-1 Each of Nigeria’s top five banks offers a unique investment thesis rooted in clear financial strengths: Zenith Bank is the stock of choice for those seeking unmatched scale, equity strength, and consistent profitability.

Its fortress balance sheet provides insulation in turbulent markets. GTCO appeals to investors prioritising operational efficiency, high EPS, and superior dividend returns.

Its lean model drives high capital productivity. Access Holdings is ideal for growth-oriented investors with a long-term lens. Its unmatched asset size and undervaluation offer a compelling risk-reward setup.

UBA offers a well-rounded investment with a mix of scale, profitability, and regional expansion. Strong dividend growth and international earnings resilience elevate its profile.

First HoldCo is the comeback stock—backed by breakout profitability and strategic reinvention. For those willing to stomach shortterm uncertainty, it offers long-term upside.

Last line

As Nigeria’s financial sector gears up for a pivotal 2025, these banks stand as pillars of stability and engines of growth. For investors, the challenge is not finding a strong bank—but choosing the one whose strengths best align with their financial goals.

