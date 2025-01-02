UnoTelos, Niral Networks Partner To Revolutionise Connectivity

Share

UnoTelos, a telecommunications innovator in Nigeria, has announced a strategic partnership with Niral Networks, an advanced Private 5G and EDGE AI computing solutions provider from India to jointly address connectivity challenges and driving digital transformation across Africa.

According to the firms, the partnership came as a shared vision to overcome critical network infrastructure limitations that have traditionally hindered technological progress in the region.

By combining UnoTelos’ deep understanding of the African market with Niral Networks’ cutting-edge NiralOS 5G Core and Edge AI technology, the collaboration aims to deliver secure, low-latency, and scalable connectivity solutions.

“This partnership is more than a technological alliance—it’s about empowerment,” said Jude Egbokwu, Founder & CEO, UnoTelos. “We are not just solving connectivity problems; we’re creating opportunities for businesses to innovate, grow, and compete on a global stage.”

Also speaking, Founder & CEO, Niral Networks, Abhijit Chaudhary, said: “Our collaboration with UnoTelos represents a pivotal moment in the digital transformation journey across Africa.

By integrating Niral Networks’ advanced Private 5G and Edge AI technologies with UnoTelos’ profound system integration capabilities and market insights, we are not just deploying telecom infrastructure, we are engineering ecosystems for innovation.

“This partnership is strategically designed to address the continent’s most critical connectivity challenges, enabling industries from mining to oil & gas to leapfrog technological barriers and compete on a global scale.”

According to the parties, the initial partnership will concentrate on pilot projects across key strategic sectors, including Mining, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Shipping & Ports, Aviation & Airports, as well as Logistics & Ware – housing.

“The modular design of NiralOS Private 5G and Edge provides the flexibility to customise solutions that meet the unique requirements of each industry, ensuring efficient and targeted deployment.

“By leveraging NiralOS Private 5G and Edge, UnoTelos is positioning itself at the fore – front of telecommunications innovation.

The partnership enables enterprises in Nigeria to access advanced connectivity solutions that were previously unavailable or prohibitively expensive.

“Key technological advantages include secure and reliable private network infrastructure, low-latency communication, scalable edge computing capabilities, and tailored solutions for specific industry needs.”

