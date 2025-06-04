UNODC Calls For Coordinated Action To Protect Children Affected By Insurgency

Share

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has called for coordinated efforts among government agencies, civil society organizations, and international partners to protect children impacted by over 16 years of Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria’s North-East region.

Speaking at the 5th World Congress on Justice with Children, held in Maiduguri, Borno State, UNODC Country Representative, Mr. Cheikh Ousmane Toure, underscored the urgent need to restore the dignity and uphold the rights of children living in conflict-affected communities.

“The protection of children is not optional,” Toure stated. “Prevention demands more than rhetoric—it requires resources, commitment, and accountability.”

Toure expressed deep concern over the continued recruitment and exploitation of children by armed and criminal groups, particularly in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States. He revealed that over 1,385 children were recruited by such groups between 2017 and 2019 alone.

“These figures are more than just statistics. Each one represents a child whose life, dignity, and future are at risk,” he noted.

Held under the theme “Advancing Child-Centred Justice: Preventing and Responding to Violence Affecting Children in Justice Systems,” the congress convened key stakeholders to address systemic violence against minors trapped in Nigeria’s protracted insurgency.

Toure stressed that approximately 60 percent of those affected by the conflict are young people, highlighting that the country’s future rests on safeguarding and empowering its youth.

“Together, we can build a future where no child is left behind—where every child has the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Ibrahim Zannah Sunoma, a youth representative from the region, recounted the devastating impact of the insurgency on children’s education.

“Many children were forced out of school, while others became orphans. Our teachers and parents were killed. There is a pressing need for the government and stakeholders to ensure that schools are safe, so we can access quality education,” Sunoma said.

The congress concluded with the signing of a Declaration for a Call to Action by the UNODC, the Borno State Government, the Youth Parliament, and other stakeholders—signaling a renewed and collective commitment to child protection and justice reform in conflict-affected areas.

