UNOC3: How To Save Ocean-Ravaged Communities, By Diri

Share

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has advocated a collaborative governance model to avert the threats from ocean rise to communities in the state and the Niger Delta region.

Diri, who spoke on Saturday at the Ocean Rise and Coastal Resilience Summit preceding the third edition of the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France from June 9-13, called for collaboration among global, national and sub-national stakeholders in order to save communities ravaged by ocean surge and coastal erosion.

The governor said he was at the conference, which is being co-hosted by the governments of France and Costa Rica, in furtherance of his administration’s commitment to bring to global attention the environmental challenges of his region, and particularly Bayelsa State.

In his presentation during the panel session themed: “Multi-Level Governance of Coastal Cities and Regions,” Diri emphasised the primacy of collaboration among stakeholders if the challenges of global warming, climate change and ocean rise would be adequately addressed.

He said: “As a coastal state, Bayelsa lies below the sea level and consequently faces the risks associated with ocean rise. “About 70 per cent of its land area is occupied by rivers and it borders the Atlantic Ocean on its three senatorial flanks.

“Bayelsa is the first and the only sub-national in Nigeria to create a Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in 2024 after President Bola Tinubu’s pioneering initiative in 2023.

Share