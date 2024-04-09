UNN’s ACE-SPED awards N12m research, innovation grants to students

The Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development (ACE-SPED) University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has awarded seed research grants valued at N12 million to 12 student groups that have demonstrated innovative and entrepreneurial ideas that will lead to sustainable energy and power development.

For qualifying for the research grants, each of the research groups received N1 million to develop samples of their ideas within a period of six months.

Among the standout projects selected for funding are initiatives such as the creation of both fixed and mobile solar power stations tailored for shops and events, the development of a hydro-thermal generator pressure varying (HTPV-G) system, and the mass production and distribution of a hand-held watermelon ripeness detector to aid Nigerian farmers.

Other projects include the design of portable solar generators and the production of bio-ethanol from agro-waste.

Speaking at the grant award ceremony, the Director of ACE-SPED, Prof Emenike Ejiogu said that the grant was part of ACE-SPED’s mandate, which aims at promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and technology transfer in the area of sustainable energy and power development.

He reiterated that the grants represent the initial phase in a journey towards the realisation and commercialisation of innovative ideas, designed to address societal needs while elevating the university and the students involved in the projects.

“We have provided you with seed funding; now it is for you to demonstrate your potential,” Ejiogu stated, highlighting the readiness of ACE-SPED to engage its industrial partners so as to facilitate the commercialisation of the ideas.

While stating that the selection process was rigorous with over 30 applications received from diverse student research and innovation groups, he said the 12 groups selected, comprise students from various departments and academic levels deemed to possess the greatest potential for impact and success.

Ejiogu, who is the Dean, Faculty of Engineering, urged the government and private sector stakeholders to prioritise investments in research and innovation in higher education institutions because of their pivotal role in driving economic development.

“At UNN ACE-SPED, we ensure that the outputs of our research efforts do not languish on shelves. We conduct practical research aimed at providing indigenous solutions to the power and energy challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa,” he noted.

The don further explained that the ACE-SPED currently offers Master’s and Doctoral Degrees in eight NUC-accredited programmes, which are renewable and new energy systems; power engineering; sustainable energy materials engineering; industrial electronics and power devices; control and instrumentation engineering; policy regulation and management; engineering design and product development; Management of Technology and Innovation, (MOTI), and a professional diploma in additive manufacturing (3-D Printing) technology.

Established in 2019 with support from the World Bank and the AFD, the ACE-SPED is entrusted with the mandate of nurturing a cadre of highly skilled professionals, who are poised to revolutionise the energy and power development landscape across sub-Saharan Africa.

Currently, the Centre could boast of a student enrollment figure of over 250 students with more than 35 from various African nations, underscoring its regional significance and impact.