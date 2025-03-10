UNN VC To SEDC: Collaborate With Varsities For Sustainable Devt

Share

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka ( UNN), Oguejiofo Ujam, has called on the Governing Board of South East Development Commission (SEDC) to collaborate with universities and other tertiary institutions in the region to harness opportunities for sustainable development.

The don noted that for the newly established regional interventionist to achieve its objectives, the resources within the tertiary institutions need to be tapped.

Ujam stated this on Sunday when he addressed key industry players and other stakeholders during a special reception organised by the Chairman of Oranto Petroleum Ltd, Arthur Eze, in Enugu.

The Acting VC explained that there are rich intellectual resources that will help the board develop and implement impactful development within the region.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for establishing SEDC, he urged members of the board and Commissioners to ensure that the “rehabilitation, reintegration and reconstruction” being yearned for in the region were achieved.

He said, ” collaboration between the universities and the SEDC could end up as a low hanging fruit for a win-win situation in redefining development in the geopolitical zone.

“The mileage to be covered in the area of experiential learning can only be imagined if this collaboration succeeds in delivering on improved classrooms, libraries, laboratories, transportation systems, sustainable independent energy sources, student hostels and staff housing.

“Importantly, the University of Nigeria Nsukka, like other South East tertiary institutions, must modernize and enlarge its physical facilities, including classrooms, labs, libraries, staff housing, and student hostels.

“Staff members must be exposed to modern training and retraining on teaching and research in order to improve their capacity. The university library needs to be updated with contemporary resources and amenities, such as digital databases, online journals, and e-book subscriptions.

While stressing that the UNN and other tertiary institutions in the Southeast are wiling to partner with SEDC, the Vice Chancellor assured the board that “as members of the ivory tower, our doors are open for supportive ideas and collaborative ventures to advance the delivery of their tall mandate which has the goal of achieving rapid development of South East.”

