UNN, Stakeholders Push For New Fisheries Law To Reflect Industry Realities

The Resource and Environmental Policy Research Centre, Environment for Development (REPRCEfD Nigeria), University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, joined by other key stakeholders in Nigeria’s fisheries and aquaculture sector have renewed their efforts to establish a modern fisheries law that will address the shortcomings of the outdated Sea Fisheries Act, enacted in 1992.

The stakeholders at a two-day workshop held in Lagos last week that brought together key players across the sector, reviewed the proposed Fisheries Bill and a newly developed Fisheries Management Plan.

The workshop, which was organised by the Department of Fisheries under the ministry in collaboration with the REPRCEfD Nigeria of the university deliberated on how to reposition the fishery sector of the Nigerian economy by rejigging the Fisheries Bill.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the Director of Fisheries in the ministry, Paul Opuama, noted that the existing law is outdated and fails to address critical contemporary issues such as climate change, ecosystem-based management, traceability, and compliance with international trade standards.

“The 1992 Act does not reflect the current realities in the industry, it lacks provisions to fully tackle issues such as monitoring and surveillance technologies, climate resilience, and global trade compliance,” he said.

Oyetola assured participants that the ministry was committed to fast-tracking the legislative process for the reviewed bill, with the goal of securing approval from the Federal Executive Council.

“We understand the urgency of this reform and will work diligently to expedite the process towards establishing a robust legal and regulatory framework,” the Minister added, even as he emphasised that the new framework would align with Nigeria’s international obligations, including the FAO Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries, the Port State Measures Agreement, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 14, which focuses on the sustainable use of oceans and marine resources.

The Minister commended the Resource and Environmental Policy Research Centre, University of Nigeria for providing the evidence-based insights critical to the reform process.

Meanwhile, the Director of REPRC-EfD Nigeria, Prof Nnaemeka Chukwuone, reiterated the Centre’s commitment to supporting the review, citing the vast potential of the fisheries sector to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic development.

“Through our research, we have provided data-driven advice to guide stakeholders in reviewing the bill,” he added, saying that EfD Nigeria collaborating with its counterpart in Ghana to develop a Fisheries Management Plan for Nigeria, taking a cue from the successful Ghanaian framework.

The Fisheries Management Plan was presented to the stakeholders for review by Chukwuone and Prof Wisdom Akpalu, the Director of EfD Ghana, during which Chukwuone expressed optimism that with the support of the Minister, the revised documents would soon receive the necessary legal backing.

The Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Omoragbon Wellington, who was also represented by his Deputy, Usman Garba, stressed the need for enhanced data-driven decision-making in fisheries management.

