UNN Research Team To Initiate ‘Disability Policy’ In Varsity, Other

A process that will introduce a policy for the protection of the well-being of Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) has been initiated by the Ford Foundation Research Team at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in higher institutions.

The policy, according to the research team, would be replicated across Nigerian tertiary institutions. The group, last week organised a workshop to disseminate the findings of a baseline study, which aims to provide data for enhancing education support for people living with disabilities.

The event, which was attended by members of the university community, particularly staff and students, was designed to create awareness, provide essential training, and generate strategies for improving the learning environment for PLWDs.

In his remarks, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Oguejiofor Ujam, reiterated the institution’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment for students and staff living with disabilities in the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof Romanus Ezeokonkwuo, said that the university management has consistently prioritised the welfare and well-being of PLWDs by providing special considerations in admission, library access, hostel accommodation and examinations.

He also reinforced that the university was working to ensure that all students, regardless of their abilities, have equal opportunities to quality education and to succeed.

The Team Leader of the Ford Foundation Research, Prof Anthonia Achike said that the Ford Foundation sponsored the baseline study aimed at gathering data on the number of people living with disabilities, their challenges, and potential areas of intervention.

Achike further noted that the findings of the study would serve as the foundation for developing a comprehensive disability policy for the University of Nigeria, Nsukka with the goal of extending the model to other Nigerian universities across the country.

“This research will provide the necessary data to inform a disability policy that will be applicable not only at the University of Nigeria, but also in other Nigerian universities,” Achike stated.

She added that the UNN’s involvement in the research would act as a springboard for similar initiatives in other academic institutions nationwide.

Meanwhile, Samuel Ebifa, who represented students living with disabilities in the institution, expressed gratitude to the research team for their dedication to improving the lives and well-being of PLWDs at the university.

