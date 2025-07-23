UNN Produces 167 First-Class Graduates

The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) acting Vice-Chancellor Oguejiofo Ujam yesterday announced that 167 students would graduate with first class at the school’s 54th convocation ceremony on July 24 and 25.

Addressing a press conference in Enugu, the professor said 9,821 students would be graduating from the university during the convocation.

The VC added that 3,485 would receive 2nd Class Honours upper division, 5,217 will be awarded 2nd Class Honours (Lower division), while 739 will be conferred with 3rd Class Honours, 33 with Pass, and 180 unclassified.

He noted that the unclassified degrees are awarded to graduates of some courses, such as medicine, pharmacy and veterinary medicine, which are not usually classified into first, second, or third class. Giving a further breakdown, Ujam said 617 would earn doctorate, with 1,434 awarded master’s degrees, while a total of 42 postgraduate diplomas of the university will also be awarded at the convocation.

“These figures reflect the dedication and hard work of our students as well as the commitment of our faculty and staff.”