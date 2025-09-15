The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has restricted all social activities on the campus after 6 pm daily.

Mr Inya Egwu, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the university, who made this announcement in a statement issued on Monday, noted that the curfew became necessary after the murder of Chiebonam Nweze on the 12th of September.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Chiebonam, a businessman, was stabbed to death.

Nweze was a guest at a bonfire night planned by the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies at UNN before the incident occured.

The management said, ”Henceforth, the UNN management has directed that all such activities must be held strictly during the daytime and under the supervision of the University Security Unit

” Social events of any kind will not be permitted on our campuses beyond 6:00 p.m. henceforth.”

The management, however, revealed that the event was hijacked by miscreants from a neighbouring community.

It further assured the public about the UNN’s commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment, stressing that the agency is taking steps to ensure such an incident does not recur.