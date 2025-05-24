UNN Alumni Sapele Chapter Hosts Thanksgiving, Reaffirms Commitment To Community, Education

Share

It was a day of gratitude, reflection and renewed commitment as the University of Nigeria, Alumni Association (UNAA) Sapele Chapter, gathered on Sunday, December 22, 2024, for a thanksgiving celebration held at the Chapel of the King of Kings Abeke road Sapele and the reception at the Orion Hotels Sapele, Delta State.

The event brought together past students of the prestigious institution, who came to honour God’s faithfulness over the years and to reconnect under the shared spirit of service, purpose and community.

The celebration, which doubled as a get-together and year-end thanksgiving, was aimed at fostering stronger bonds among members of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA) Sapele Chapter, while acknowledging the successes of various initiatives carried out during the year. It attracted several notable alumni, including the chapter’s president, Mr. Obodo Henry, as well as Hon. Blessing Olughor, Mrs. Canon Oreva A.O., Engr. Festus Eguvwebere, Engr. Bobson Emuobosa, and many others who have continued to carry the UNN torch with pride.

Speaking during the event, Mr. Obodo Henry emphasized the significance of alumni engagement, not just for nostalgia’s sake but for real, measurable impact. “This event goes beyond celebration,” he said. “It’s a moment of thanksgiving, yes, but also a platform for us to reflect on our role as alumni—what we’ve achieved so far and what more we can do to give back to our alma mater and our community.”

Mr. Henry revealed that the association had undertaken various projects in the education sector during the year, including the donation of notebooks and learning materials to students, as well as the sponsorship of Primary Six pupils’ enrolment in local schools. These efforts, he explained, were focused on restoring quality and hope to public education within the community.

“Alumni should not just wear their badges with pride—they should translate that pride into tangible actions,” he said.

“We have chosen to support schools within Sapele because we believe education is the strongest foundation any community can build on. We are aligning ourselves with the broader vision of the UNN alumni body: to restore the dignity of man, not only through words, but through acts of service.”

He further added that the association had made donations to five primary schools in the area, underscoring their resolve to make a difference at the grassroots level. Though the focus was local, the chapter president made it clear that their ambitions stretch far beyond.

“Our vision is bigger. We are not just here to network and socialize; we are here to build. We are planning something more impactful, in partnership with the national alumni body, to ensure our legacy is felt not just in Sapele but across Nigeria.”

The atmosphere at the event was both festive and purposeful, as members shared stories, proposed new initiatives, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to progress. The evening ended with a solemn charge from the president, who called on all alumni and well-meaning individuals to contribute in their own ways to humanity.

“In everything you do, find a way to restore the dignity of man. Whether through education, mentorship, or community development—do something that uplifts others. That is the true legacy of a UNN graduate.”

