UNN ACE-SPED Installs High-tech Equipment In Materials Characterization Lab

A state-of-the-art Axia ChemiSEM Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) worth several millions of naira has been installed by the Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development (ACE-SPED), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in its Material Characterisation Laboratory.

The cutting-edge equipment, according to the Centre, stands referenced as one of a few fully equipped SEM in any Nigerian university.

The SEM Machine is equipped to conduct both qualitative and quantitative analyses, capture images, perform image centric analysis, and execute Xray spectral mapping and line scanning with a Back Scattered Electron Detector (BSED). The laboratory’s significant functionality allows for the thorough analysis, visualisation, and quantification of microstructures.

Speaking on the equipment, the Director of ACE-SPED, Prof Emenike Ejiogu, affirmed that the procurement and installation of the equipment aligned perfectly with the Centre’s sustainability objectives. “While our faculties, staff members and students will benefit tremendously from the capabilities of the equipment, we are also open to do business with researchers and other entities,” the Director said.

Ejiogu, who added that the SEM machine has provided opportunities for researchers and industries to conduct their analyses within Nigeria, thereby eliminating the burden of spending substantial amount of dollars overseas, however, noted that the equipment, which has a powerful SEM and EDS combination, holds significant value across various sectors, particularly for industries relying heavily on SEM analysis.

The Industrial Liaison Officer of ACE-SPED, Prof Victor Aigbodion, identified numerous industries that could benefit from the services offered by the advanced equipment to include sectors involved in quality control, failure analysis, nanowires for gas sensing, semiconductor inspection, microchip assembly, analysis of gunshot residue, jewelry examination, bullet marking comparison, handwriting and print analysis, examination of banknote authenticity, paint particle and fiber analysis, among others.

Aigbodion, therefore, urged researchers and industries to leverage the facility by submitting their samples for analysis, even as he reiterated that the services typically sought abroad are now available at ACE-SPED.

Meanwhile, the installation of the SEM equipment also involves training, and as such, laboratory technicians at ACE-SPED are currently undergoing specialised training to ensure optimal utilisation of the equipment.

One of the trainers, Muhammad Couller from South Africa, described the equipment as a high-tech machine that comes with a one-year warranty and a projected average lifespan of at least a decade with proper maintenance.

He pledged that his team would provide any necessary servicing as may be requested by ACE-SPED even after the warranty has elapsed.

Other equipment in the Materials Characterization Laboratory include FTIR, XRF and XRD needed for characterisation of energy materials and other high-tech materials, such as lithium ore, and cobalt, among others.

