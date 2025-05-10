Unmasking The Silences: Mojisola Adebanjo rises with purpose in ‘Ojo’

Share

Nollywood actress and producer, Mojisola Adebanjo, is one of the most promising new forces in industry whose art becomes advocacy and storytelling. Having already cemented her name in the competitive industry, Adebanjo made a statement with one of her movies ‘Farida’s Secrets’ a bold, emotionally charged film that peeled back the layers of hidden trauma and human resilience.

Mojisola returns with Ojo (Coward), a haunting, unflinching exploration of emotional abuse in marriages. “Ojo isn’t just about weakness,” Adebanjo says. “It’s about the silence, the fear, and the unseen scars many women carry scars that don’t always come from fists, but from words, manipulation, control, and abandonment.”

With her new movie ‘Ojo’, Adebanjo continues her growing tradition of using the screen as a mirror one that reflects back not only society’s pain points but also its potential for healing. The film dives deep into the complexities of love turned sour, of promises broken in whispers, and of women left to question their worth in homes that should have been their sanctuaries.

“I wanted to tell a story many women live but few can name,” she says. “We talk about abuse in extremes bruises and black eyes but emotional abuse is a ghost. It hides in plain sight. And sometimes, even the victim doesn’t realize she’s being destroyed piece by piece.”

At the heart of Mojisola’s growing empire is not just ambition, but a strong sense of purpose. She isn’t producing for the sake of popularity. Each project is intentional. Each role she takes is a platform. Each script is a form of protest, a love letter, a wake-up call.

