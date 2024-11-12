Unlocking Growth Opportunities Through Technology, Innovation

Share

Introduction

As the global community continues to evolve especially in adaption of new technologies and innovations, some companies in Nigeria have been committed to revamping the business climate in the country in line with current global practices. One of such companies is the Interswitch group.

To drive the conversation, Interswitch is helping a diverse mix of industry professionals, stakeholders, and technology enthusiasts from the financial and technology sectors, explore how digital solutions are transforming businesses and driving economic growth.

To make this happen, it has been launching its TechConnect 4.0, an exclusive series designed for C-level executives across industries including fintech and financial services, to help them stay ahead of the curve, learn how new growth opportunities for their business can be unlocked.

Interswitch’s TechConnect series exemplifies the company’s commitment to building a more inclusive, resilient, and future-ready digital finance landscape, driving innovation and empowering financial institutions and entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

TechConnect in Abuja

With the launch of Interswitch TechConnect in some states, the next stop was in Abuja where industry leaders, technology experts, and stakeholders from across the financial and technology sectors converged to explore how digital solutions can drive business growth and economic development in Nigeria.

Ibadan would be next followed with the grand finale in Lagos State. In Abuja, it was yet another dynamic platform for insightful discussions, products demonstration, and networking opportunities, with major focus on the transformative role of digitization in unlocking immense opportunities across various industries, especially in underserved markets Interswitch TechConnect 4.0 in Abuja focused on how digital transformation fosters growth across Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

Themed “Unlocking Growth Opportunities through Technology and Innovation,” the event underscored the vital roles of data analytics, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing financial modernization. Managing Director, Digital Infrastructure and Managed Services (Interswitch Systegra), Jonah Adams said mobile technology, digital wallets, and cross-industry collaborations helped in fostering financial and economic empowerment in underserved communities.

According to him, Unlike some decades ago, financial institutions could now reach customers in remote areas, offering them basic banking services, micro-loans, and credit facilities.

Adams who noted that the digital revolution being witnessed in financial services goes far beyond convenience, expressed the company’s commitment towards opening new pathways for financial growth through innovations.

He explained that the Interswitch TechConnect 4.0 series was designed to convene leading stakeholders in Nigeria’s fintech sector to explore how digital transformation was driving growth in the ecosystem across Nigeria.

Represented by the Head Sales, North, Interswitch, Thomas Eze, he highlighted the expanding role of data analytics, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing financial modernisation in a keynote speech titled, “The Future of Financial Services – Leveraging Digital Transformation for Growth.”

He said: “The digital revolution we’re witnessing in financial services goes far beyond convenience, it’s a transformative shift that opens up new pathways for growth and innovation.

“From streamlining transactions to enhancing customer experience, this wave of digital advancement is redefining how we engage, connect, and serve.

At Interswitch, we see digitalisation as a powerful enabler that not only drives efficiency but also expands our ability to reach previously underserved communities, fostering a more inclusive and connected financial ecosystem across Nigeria.

“Our commitment is to harness this digital shift through partnerships, cutting-edge solutions, and platforms like TechConnect, where industry leaders can come together to chart the future of financial services.

By embracing emerging technologies with a focus on accessibility and resilience, we aim to shape a financial landscape that empowers communities, supports growth, and sets the foundation for future generations to thrive.”

During a panel session, “Building Financial Resilience: The Intersection of Banks, Fintechs, and OFIs in Fostering Sector Growth,” experts in the industry examined how integrating traditional banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions could strengthen Nigeria’s financial sector amid evolving challenges.

While disclosing that with TechConnect, it was set to proceed to Ibadan and conclude with a highly anticipated grand finale in Lagos, Interswitch explained that the various gatherings spark actionable strategies and deepen dialogue around sustainable growth, emerging trends, and collaborative approaches essential to Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

“As Interswitch’s TechConnect series advances, each stop builds on the previous one, reflecting Interswitch’s commitment to a more inclusive, resilient, and future-ready digital finance landscape in Nigeria. The series reinforces the company’s dedication to driving innovation, fostering financial inclusion, and empowering financial institutions and entrepreneurs across the nation.”

Introducing Switch Secure

Also speaking, the Business Development Manager for Mobile Services at Interswitch, Mr Ola Wale, introduced a feature product, “Switch Secure,” describing it as a two-part authentication system designed to enhance financial security.

Wale explained that the system integrates with existing banking platforms to offer secure, reliable transactions, safeguarding users in the increasingly digital financial landscape.

“Switch Secure provides an added layer of authentication. Ensuring that administrative staff and customers conducting high-volume transactions are protected from unauthorized access.”

On his part, the Divisional Head of Digital Marketing at Interswitch, Mr Fabio Abiola, echoed the importance of leveraging digital transformation, especially in an era where customer expectations are rapidly evolving.

Abiola said “Today, we are in an age where customers demand immediacy and convenience. They expect seamless, personalized experiences that meet their needs around the clock,” “If we, as businesses, fail to leverage the technology available to us, they will simply look to the next provider who can.”

He highlighted the crucial role of partnerships and collaborations in driving innovative solutions without bearing the full cost. “Working with fintech and tech companies allows traditional financial institutions to adopt cutting-edge solutions efficiently.

“This not only optimizes operations but also positions businesses to meet emerging demands faster. Embracing such transformative partnerships is essential if we are to stay competitive and resilient in today’s market,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: