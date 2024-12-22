Unlocking Global Potential: The France-Nigeria Business Council and Nigeria’s New Economic Horizon

Share

The meeting of the France-Nigeria Business Council (FNBC), held during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent state visit to France, was a watershed moment for Nigeria, Africa, and the global economy. As the world’s attention pivots to Africa’s untapped economic potential, the FNBC emerges as a critical platform to foster strategic partnerships, catalyse investments, and position Nigerian businesses on the global stage.

This year’s discussions went beyond rhetoric, yielding tangible benefits, particularly for Nigerian banks and businesses. The presence of major financial institutions such as Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Zenith Bank in France signals a collective commitment to bridging the economic gap between Africa and Europe. It is also a testament to the vision and leadership of FNBC President, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, whose influence extends beyond banking into global business diplomacy.

A vision of collaboration

The FNBC meeting reaffirmed the importance of collaboration over competition. It presented Nigerian banks and businesses with a unified strategy to address shared challenges, such as trade financing, infrastructure deficits, and market accessibility. For the global economy, the council highlighted Nigeria’s role as a gateway to Africa—a continent of over 1.4 billion people with vast resources and a growing middle class.

At the heart of the discussions was a push to deepen trade and investment ties between France and Nigeria. The signing of agreements by UBA and the expansion of Zenith Bank into France underscored the readiness of Nigerian banks to play a central role in facilitating this exchange. Access Bank’s global outlook, supported by its innovative financial solutions, further set the tone for an era of cross-continental cooperation.

Beyond banking, the FNBC brought together stakeholders across industries, from agriculture and manufacturing to technology and renewable energy. This holistic approach ensures that Nigeria’s economic footprint in Europe goes beyond oil and raw materials, promoting diversification and long-term sustainability.

Benefits for Nigeria and Africa

The benefits of this collaboration are manifold. For Nigeria, the FNBC serves as a strategic platform to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) while showcasing the country’s capacity to lead on the global stage. Access to France’s advanced technologies, expertise in renewable energy, and sustainable practices could fast-track Nigeria’s industrialisation efforts and help tackle pressing issues such as energy shortages and infrastructure deficits.

For Africa as a whole, the FNBC represents a model of how the continent can position itself as a strategic partner rather than a mere resource provider. By creating networks that prioritise mutual benefit, African businesses stand to gain access to markets, financing, and technologies that can elevate their competitiveness globally.

On the global front, this partnership is a reminder of the interconnectedness of economies. A stronger Nigeria and Africa mean a more resilient global supply chain, new consumer markets, and fresh innovation hubs. France’s willingness to partner Nigeria is a recognition of this potential, marking a shift in how African nations are perceived and engaged.

Nigerian banks winning together

Nigerian banks are at the forefront of this transformation, and their presence in France is a statement of intent. Access Bank, UBA, and Zenith Bank are not only facilitating trade but are also redefining Africa’s financial narrative on the global stage. By collaborating through platforms like the FNBC, these banks have a unique opportunity to pool resources, share expertise, and drive innovation.

For instance, Access Bank, known for its aggressive expansion and tech-driven solutions, Access Bank is positioning itself as a bridge for Nigerian and African businesses seeking to scale globally. Its global reach, its strong network across Africa, and innovative products, make it a leader in cross-border trade facilitation.

UBA, with its recent agreements in France, UBA is cementing its role as a critical enabler of trade and investment between Africa and Europe. The bank’s strong network across the continent is a significant advantage for French businesses looking to establish a footprint in Africa.

Zenith Bank, the newest entrant to France, Zenith Bank is leveraging its reputation for stability and excellence to build trust and attract partnerships in the European market. Its presence in France is an acknowledgment of its global ambitions and commitment to fostering Nigeria’s economic diplomacy.

Together, these banks have the potential to create a seamless financial ecosystem that supports African businesses, facilitates foreign investments, and drives economic growth. Their collective strength lies in their ability to unify their strategies, advocate favourable policies, and invest in innovative solutions that address shared challenges such as foreign exchange volatility and trade financing gaps.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, a visionary beyond banking

At the center of this narrative is FNBC President Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, whose leadership exemplifies the transformative power of vision and collaboration. While his legacy as a banking icon is well-established, Aig-Imoukhuede’s role with the FNBC marks a shift from being a banker to a global business leader.

In France, he is Nigeria’s economic ambassador, articulating the country’s potential to investors and policymakers. His ability to foster trust and build bridges between diverse stakeholders has elevated Nigeria’s profile as a credible and attractive business partner.

At home, Aig-Imoukhuede, who is also the chairman of Access Holdings, is a unifying force, encouraging Nigerian banks to embrace collaboration as a strategy for global competitiveness. His philosophy is simple, but profound: “Nigeria wins when we work together.” Through his leadership, the FNBC is not just a council, but a catalyst for change, offering Nigerian businesses a roadmap for success in the global arena.

Collaboration: Path to shared prosperity

The FNBC meeting in France is a reminder of the power of collaboration in unlocking shared prosperity. For Nigerian banks and businesses, the message is clear: working together is not just an option but a necessity.

By aligning their goals and leveraging platforms like the FNBC, Nigerian banks can achieve greater market access. A unified strategy ensures better penetration of global markets.

Besides, the bank would be able to provide innovative solutions. Collaboration fosters the sharing of ideas and resources to develop cutting-edge financial products.

Also, their alignment would entrench policy advocacy. A collective voice is more likely to influence policies that benefit Nigerian and African businesses.

The Way Forward

As Nigerian banks and businesses expand their presence in France, the FNBC offers a blueprint for sustainable partnerships. Leaders like Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede are showing that success lies not in competition, but in collaboration.

The next step is for Nigerian banks to deepen their investments in innovation, sustainability, and technology. By doing so, they can not only enhance their competitiveness, but also contribute to a global economy that is more inclusive and resilient.

New chapter for Nigeria and Africa

The FNBC meeting during President Tinubu’s visit to France is a turning point in Nigeria’s economic diplomacy. It highlights the country’s readiness to lead, innovate, and collaborate on the global stage.

For Nigerian banks, the opportunity is clear: by working together, they can redefine Africa’s financial landscape and create a legacy of shared prosperity. With visionary leaders like Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede at the helm, the future of Nigeria, Africa, and the world is boundless.

Abimbola Richard, a consultant who writes from Abuja

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"