Unlocking Economic Potential Through Islamic Finance

In driving project and business financing for national economic growth, various funding options are available to governments, corporate organisations, and individual enterprises. KAYODE OGUNWALE examines how Islamic financing serves as a key alternative lending model with strong potential to stimulate economic expansion

In Nigeria and across Africa, Islamic finance is increasingly being recognized as a potent instrument for development. With its emphasis on fairness, social justice, and productive investment, it has the potential to stimulate key sectors such as infrastructure and the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) segment.

The Rise of Islamic Finance in Nigeria

Islamic finance represents one of the few viable pathways for mobilizing funds for development projects in Nigeria today. Over the past decade, the Nigerian capital market has evolved to accommodate a growing array of Shariahcompliant investment options including Islamic-compliant equities, halal mutual funds, Sukuk bonds, and Takaful (Islamic insurance).

Although still at a formative stage, the industry has recorded impressive strides. Its appeal has transcended religious boundaries, attracting both Muslim and non-Muslim investors who are increasingly drawn to its ethical principles and risk-sharing mechanisms.

According to the State of Enterprise Report 2024, Nigeria’s Islamic finance industry grew remarkably to N2.5 trillion in 2023, up from N1.5 trillion in 2022, a 66 per cent year-on-year expansion. Islamic banking leads the sector, accounting for N1.36 trillion in total assets, followed by outstanding Sukuk bonds at N1.09 trillion, while Islamic mutual funds and Takaful contribute the remainder.

This growth trajectory under- scores not only investor confidence but also the increasing alignment of Nigeria’s financial system with global trends in ethical and non-interestbased finance.

Understanding Shariah Compliance

At the heart of Islamic finance lies strict adherence to Shariah (Islamic law), which prohibits interest (riba), speculation (gharar), and investments in sectors deemed unethical such as alcohol, gambling, or weapons manufacturing.

Financial transactions must therefore be based on tangible assets, profit-and-loss sharing, or lease arrangements that tie financing to productive economic activity. Issuing Sukuk, for instance, involves a rigorous Shariah-compliance process.

Companies must ensure that the underlying assets are free from non-compliant activities and that every aspect of the financing structure aligns with Islamic principles. Approval must be obtained from a Shariah advisory board, whose oversight ensures transparency and credibility.

However, this process can be complex and time-consuming. The lack of familiarity with Islamic instruments among corporate entities in Nigeria often leads to hesitation. Many private firms still prefer conventional financing options, perceiving Sukuk as unfamiliar terrain. For Islamic finance to achieve wider adoption, targeted education, regulatory clarity, and institutional capacity-building are essential.

The Regulator’s Role: Building an Enabling Framework

Over the past decade, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been instrumental in developing a robust non-interest financial ecosystem. Guided by the Capital Market Master Plan (2015–2025), the SEC, in collaboration with key stakeholders and other regulatory agencies, has worked to lay the foundation of a vibrant Non-Interest Capital Market (NICM) in Nigeria.

This effort culminated in the successful launch of the Federal Government’s sovereign Sukuk programme. Since its inception in 2017, the programme has raised over N1.4 trillion through multiple issuances, with the latest tranche oversubscribed by more than 700 per cent.

Proceeds from these issuances have financed the construction and rehabilitation of over 124 critical roads, spanning approximately 5,820 kilometres across the country. The SEC has also issued rules supporting product development and removed barriers to growth in areas such as pension fund participation, tax neutrality, and liquidity management.

This has enabled the creation of a level playing field for non-interest products. From just one Shariah-compliant fund in 2008, Nigeria’s capital market now boasts 19 registered halal mutual funds, collectively managing over N112 billion in assets.

These achievements demonstrate how sound regulation can foster innovation and attract ethical capital for national development. How Islamic Finance Can Power MSME and Infrastructure Growth Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are the lifeblood of Nigeria’s economy.

According to data from the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), MSMEs account for over 96 per cent of businesses, approximately 48 per cent of GDP, and about 84 per cent of employment.

Yet, access to finance remains one of their greatest obstacles. High interest rates, stringent collateral requirements, and short-term loan structures limit their capacity to expand. Conventional banking often views MSMEs as high-risk borrowers due to their informal nature and irregular cash flows. Islamic finance provides an alternative path. Through profit-sharing (Mudarabah), joint venture (Musharakah), and asset-based (Ijara) models, financing can be structured

Unlike conventional finance, which often rewards speculation and excessive leverage, Islamic finance anchors transactions in tangible value creation

around business performance rather than rigid debt repayment. This alignment of risk and reward encourages partnership and reduces default risks. It also opens avenues for businesses that may lack traditional collateral but possess viable ideas and market potential.

Beyond MSMEs, Islamic finance holds transformative promise for infrastructure development. Africa’s annual infrastructure financing gap is estimated between $130 billion and $170 billion, a figure that conventional public budgets and aid cannot bridge.

By leveraging Sukuk and other Shariah-compliant instruments, governments can mobilize long-term, patient capital for roads, power, transport, and housing sectors that underpin inclusive growth.

Expert Perspectives

Speaking at the 7th African International Conference on Islamic Finance, the Conference Chair, Ms. Ummahani Ahmad Amin, emphasized that while progress has been made, Africa has yet to fully harness the catalytic potential of Islamic finance to meet its infrastructure financing needs. She observed that the continent continues to grapple with short-term economic challenges from fiscal instability and food insecurity to widening income inequality.

Over the long term, the task is even more pressing: promoting inclusive and resilient growth, building productivity-enhancing infrastructure, addressing climate risks, and empowering MSMEs as engines of innovation and job creation.

“To enable Sukuk and other Islamic financial instruments to serve as effective drivers of financial intermediation and macro-financial stability,” she said, “we must first address barriers such as underdeveloped market infrastructure, limited liquidity, and inadequate investor education.”

Globally, Islamic finance assets reached $3.88 trillion in 2024, yet Africa still accounts for a small fraction of this total. Ms. Amin stressed that Africa’s ability to close its infrastructure financing gap depends largely on its capacity to deepen domestic Islamic capital markets, strengthen legal frameworks, and build investor trust.

She further noted that emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), are reshaping financial services from automating complance checks to personalizing ethical investment portfolios and called for the establishment of ethical guardrails to ensure that innovation aligns with Islamic principles of fairness and transparency.

Regulatory Endorsement and Investor Confidence

Echoing these sentiments, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, recently highlighted the growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s Islamic finance sector.

According to him, “the remarkable growth of the non-interest segment in Nigeria, a market now valued at over N1.6 trillion is clear evidence that when there is an enabling regulatory environment, the market responds with vigour.”

Dr. Agama noted that Nigeria’s sovereign Sukuk programme has already financed 124 major road projects, covering over 5,820 kilometres across the country. He also revealed that the Federal Government has approved a $500 million international Sukuk issuance, marking a new phase in Nigeria’s efforts to attract ethical financing for infrastructure and economic expansion.

He cited examples from Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Senegal, and Ghana, which are strengthening their legal and policy frameworks to attract Shariah-compliant investments. “The rapid growth of Islamic finance across Africa,” he said, “demonstrates the continent’s readiness to embrace non-interest instruments as a mainstream funding source.”

Dr. Agama urged stakeholders to view Islamic finance not only as a tool for investment but as a mechanism for promoting financial inclusion and social equity. “Prosperity without inclusion,” he concluded, “is not sustainable.”

Building a More Stable and Ethical Future

Islamic finance offers more than an alternative source of capital, it represents a paradigm shift in how economies can be financed and governed. By grounding financial activity in real assets and encouraging shared risk, it aligns finance with productive, socially beneficial outcomes.

Unlike conventional finance, which often rewards speculation and excessive leverage, Islamic finance anchors transactions in tangible value creation, discouraging speculative bubbles and fostering economic resilience. While it may not single-handedly prevent financial crises, it can significantly reduce their frequency and severity by embedding moral and structural discipline into the flow of money.

As Nigeria continues its quest for sustainable growth, the expansion of Islamic finance provides a timely opportunity to build roads and power grids, empower MSMEs, and, most importantly, unlock the economic potential of millions through inclusive and ethical financial practices.

Last line

In doing so, Nigeria can not only diversify its sources of capital but also chart a new course one where finance serves society, prosperity is shared, and growth is both equitable and enduring.