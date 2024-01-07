Unlimited LA Reveals Why Nudity Is Incorporated Into Music Movie

Famous Cinematographer and video director, Buari Olalekan Oluwasegun, popularly known as Unlimited LA, has said incorporating foreign cultures and nudity in Nigerian music videos is driven by the desire to attract music consumers.

This was as he said that some artists specifically request video directors to include certain cultural elements or nudity in their music videos based on consumer demands or to target specific audiences.

Speaking in a recent interview with Channels Television, Unlimited LA said, “Talking about it (infusion of foreign cultures and nudity in Nigerian music videos), I think Nigerians are the most travelled people. I read it somewhere.

“What we do as music video directors is to take instructions from the artists. Some artists may say they want their fans in the U.S., Europe, or Africa to relate to a particular music video. So, the consumer is key. Sometimes, we (music video directors) just put everything (infuse different cultures) together and throw it out there.

“I think it’s because of Nigerians in the diaspora that make us infuse foreign cultures in our music videos. It’s not as if we don’t have our own culture. We have our own culture, too. But because we are targeting a wide range of audiences, we have to infuse different cultures in music videos.”

He also asserted that though some foreign cultures may appear to be “eroding our cultural respect and decency,” they incorporated them into Nigerian music videos to appeal to the audience.

Explaining further, he acknowledged the significant advancements in the Nigerian cinematography industry.

In conclusion, he pointed out that in the past, a considerable number of Nigerian music videos were shot abroad, but now, the trend has shifted, with the majority of Afrobeats music videos being filmed within Nigeria.