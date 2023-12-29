Unlawful Possession of Firearms: 24-Year-Old Man Bags 10 Years in Jail

A Special Cultism Court sitting in Abeokuta yesterday sentenced Taiwo Kayode to 10 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms. The Magistrate, Mr O.L Oke, said the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts. Oke said the evidence presented by the prosecution were tenable and the defendant was guilty of the two-counts.

He sentenced the convict to 10 years imprisonment on count one and five years on count two without an option of fine. He, however, held that the sentence should run concurrently. The police had charged the convict, 24, with unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful possession of live cartridge.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 7 at Agura Road Sabo, Sagamu, Ogun State. Rawlings said the defendant was caught with one locally made double barrel shotgun and a cartridge without a licence permit.

“The defendant was accosted by a team of stop and search police officers and he could not give any reason why he was with a gun and a live cartridge,” the prosecutor said. He said the offences contravene Section 27(a) of the firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004