Unknown Person Orders Demolition Of Younger Brother’s House – Obi

Candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election Mr. Peter Obi has decried the level of lawlessness and political victimisation against him and members of his family.

Obi in a statement on X on Wednesday, said unknown person ordered the demolition of his younger brother’s property in Lagos without demolishing order.

He disclosed that the contractor who led the team said he didn’t know who sent him.

“The demolition team could not say who sent them, nor did they have any authorising papers for their actions,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor stated that court judgement the demolishing team claimed to have was issued against an unknown person, and squatters.

“I asked about a demolition order or permit, and there was none.

“How do you sue an unknown person? How does a court issue a judgement in such a farce of a case?

“No one was served. No name was written. Yet they showed up with excavators and began destroying a structure that had stood for over 15 years.

“Two men later came and said they would like us to go to a police station. I asked if they even had a demolition order but they had nothing.

“The whole situation screamed of coordinated lawlessness and impunity. Our country has become lawless,” Obi regretted.

He warned that any society where lawlessness overrides the rule of law is not destined to be a haven for investors.

According to him, recent reports showed that Nigeria’s human rights indicators have worsened, and said this highlights severe shortfalls in government protection for civil liberties, personal security, and basic living standards.

He disclosed that his human rights have been severally violated “just because I contested a Presidential election which I have legitimate rights to do.”

Obi said he had a meeting when someone who told him he has investments in Ghana, Senegal, and the Benin Republic, but won’t touch Nigeria despite his market being here.

“I am just shocked. How did Nigeria get to this level of lawlessness?

What kind of country are we trying to build when the rights of citizens, their lives, their properties, and their voices are trampled upon daily?

“I remain committed to a better Nigeria where lawlessness will be a thing of the past, protection of life and property, respect for human rights, care for the less privileged, and basic education for all children.

A new Nigeria is POssible,” Obi promised.

