Unknown Disease Kills 10 Children In Kaduna

Ten kids between the ages of 3 and 13 are said to have mysteriously passed away.

According to information obtained by the New Telegraph, the children died of an unidentified possible respiratory infection.

It was learned that Kafanchan, in Kaduna State’s Jama’a Local Government, was the site of the respiratory virus outbreak.

Doctor Isaac Nathaniel, Chief Medical Director of Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital, verified the tragic demise.

The Anthrax sickness may have spread to the south and other regions of the north, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The first instance of the disease in Niger State was reported by the Federal Government’s Ministry of Agriculture just 24 hours earlier.

The first case of the disease outbreak was confirmed on a multi-specie animal farm comprising cattle, sheep, and goats in Suleja.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, the NCDC’s Executive Director, Ifedayo Adetifa, said that the Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture was notified of animals manifesting symptoms of a suspected case of anthrax in a farm in Suleja, Niger State.

“The case was in a multi-specie animal farm comprising of cattle, sheep, and goats located at Gajiri, along Abuja-Kaduna expressway Suleja Local Government Area, Niger State, where some of the animals had symptoms including oozing of blood from their body openings – anus, nose, eyes, and ears,” he said.