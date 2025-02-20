Unjust Removal Of Benue CJ, Threat To Judicial Independence – JUSUN

Share

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has described the recent removal of the Chief Judge of Benue State, Maurice Ikpambeae, as a threat to judicial independence and an abuse of power.

The National President of JUSUN, Marwan Mustapha Adamu who condemned the action purportedly carried out on the grounds Ikpambeae was inciting the ongoing strike, stated that the Chief of Benue state was not a member of JUSUN and so, could not incite an action he was not part of.

Adamu called on relevant authorities to prevail on the Benue State House of Assembly to respect constitutional provisions as the removal of a sitting Chief Judge ought to follow due process and not political interference or executive high-handedness.

He said: “This action by the Benue State House of Assembly is a direct attack on judicial independence and an affront to the rule of law.

“The judiciary is an essential pillar of democracy, and any attempt to intimidate, coerce, or remove judicial officers for performing their duties is unacceptable.

“The allegation that the Chief Judge is inciting a strike appears to be a deliberate ploy to silence the judiciary and undermine its role in upholding justice.

“Instead of addressing the root causes of the strike, the government has chosen to scapegoat the Chief Judge, which is a dangerous precedent for judicial officers across the country.

“We call on the relevant authorities to prevail on the Benue State House of Assembly and respect the constitutional provisions that guarantee the independence of the judiciary. The removal of a Chief Judge should follow due process, not political interference or executive high-handedness.

“Furthermore, we urge all stakeholders, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), civil society organizations, and the general public, to stand against this abuse of power. If such actions are allowed to stand, it will erode public confidence in the judiciary and weaken our democracy.”

