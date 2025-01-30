UNIZIK Workers Protest Non-Payment Of 5-Year Salaries

Share

About 1,000 Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka academic and non-academic workers yesterday staged a protest over their unpaid five-year salaries.

According to the protesters, 12 of their colleagues, who were employed during the same period, have died while waiting to be paid.

The placard-carrying protesters appealed for payment of their salaries, saying they were facing untold hardships.

One of the affected workers Chukwuebuka Emmanuel working at the Center for Disabilities And Special Needs Research said: “We were employed since 2019 and to date we have not received any salary.

“Initially, we were told that the problem was the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). “Later, the then Governing Council approved our payments and capturing yet nothing came out of it.

“This has been affecting us generally not to talk of persons with disabilities and it has not been easy as a family man taking care of his wife and children.”

Another affected worker Ibezim Echezona begged the authorities to pay them.

He said: “Our members are dying and we have buried 12 members so far, the last one was this year and this is someone that we saw last December and today she is no more and that is to tell you what we are going through due to non-payment of our salaries for five to six years now.”

