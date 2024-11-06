UNIZIK VC Tussle: Group Calls For Ceasefire

Share

The Association of Nonindigenes in Anambra State (ANIAS) yesterday called for peace following the tussle for the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Vice-Chancellorship.

The Federal Government this week voided the appointment of Prof. Benard Odoh as Vice Chancellor, but he resumed work on Tuesday despite the position of the government.

The ANIAS National President Chigozie Nweke called for maturity among the contestants. He said: “The university community is one that has to exhibit maturity and standard, hence there is a need for peace at UNIZIK.

“Our association has been following the happenings in our great institution and wishes to urge all and sundry as well as the warring factions to cease fire and embrace peace.”

