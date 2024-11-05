UNIZik VC To Invest N70bn In Five Years To Covert Kitchen To Residence

Share

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Benard Odoh has announced a N70 Billion investment plan for the institution within his five years in office.

Similarly the Vice Chancellor also announced that he is going to convert the University kitchen to the official residence of the Vice Chancellor pending the completion of the Permanent Vice Chancellor”s Residence.

Odoh noted that he cannot be a Vice Chancellor of a University and be leaving off campus ignorant of the happenings on campus.

A breakdown of the sum indicates that the sum of N10 billion would be raised through public-Private Partnership though co-funding critical infrastructure and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Addressing the University Community shortly after he assumed office at the auditorium Odoh explained that “The roadmap includes eleven core projects and each project will be overseen by one of our implementation committees.”

“Completion by June 2026 of the Vice Chancellor”s Residence and this will enhance administrative functions, Forster role model presence, strengthen University culture and community engagement.”

“Operational by 2027 for 5,000 students and at least fifty staff and this will offer affordable housing to improve staff and student life and attract enrollments” he said.

“We shall construct a 150 room hotel with Events and meeting rooms to provide comfort and security to visitors to the University and it’s environs through accomodation and conference services ”

“We are embarking on the implementation of Coordinated Renewable Energy Solutions /Institution ofn100 million qusi- endowment fund to support research in Renewable Energy ”

“This will enhance research nd development parenting of renewable energy solutions reduce the University carbon footprint erns carbon credit taps into intellectual property right and promotes sustainability

