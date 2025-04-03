New Telegraph

April 3, 2025
UNIZIK Students Blame Politicians For Crisis

Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka (UNIZIK) students have accused politicians of sponsoring crisis aimed at disrupting teaching and learning in their school.

This comes as Olugbenga Kukoyi takes over from Greg Mbadiwe as the new Pro Chancellor of the institution hence sealing of the prolonged leadership crisis in the institution.

President Bola Tinubu sacked the Governing Council headed by Mbadiwe following the battle between the academic staff and the Pro Chancellor over who becomes the substantive Vice- Chancellor.

The students also lauded the appointment of Kukoyi, noting that since his emergence peace had returned to the institution. They praised Tinubu for the new appointments in the school.

According to a student union leader Uche Nwafor, the university has never had it so good before the appointment of the current Pro-Chancellor.

He said: “Before this current acting Vice-Chancellor, we were concerned about the safety of our academic pursuits as it became obvious that some politicians were desperate to contaminate our beloved university with some crude power play and desperate politicking.”

