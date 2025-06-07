UNIZIK Student Dies After Jumping From 3-Storey Building In Awka

Share

A male student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has died after jumping from the balcony of a three-storey building near Royal Kitchen Junction in Ifite-Awka, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The undergraduate, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, was said to have leapt from a private lodge near the university campus after allegedly ingesting an unknown substance suspected to be the illicit drug known locally as mkpurummiri (crystal meth).

Eyewitnesses recounted that a loud thud was heard shortly before residents rushed to find the student critically injured and lying in a pool of blood.

Despite efforts to revive him, he was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital where he was taken for emergency treatment.

One resident quoted in the media, said: “The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, was identified as a tenant in the lodge.

Shockingly, when concerned residents checked his room, his roommate was found in an incoherent state, allegedly under the influence of the same substances they had taken earlier.”

According to sources, the roommate is currently in police custody and will be questioned once he regains consciousness and medical stability.

When contacted on Friday, the Chief Safety Officer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Ken Chuk- wurah, confirmed the incident, clarifying that it occurred at a privately owned student lodge not directly managed by the university.

“It happened in a private lodge outside the school, and we don’t have control over who is admitted to such lodges,” Chukwurah said.

