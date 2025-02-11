Share

A dramatic scene unfolded at the Faculty of Arts, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State on Tuesday as a yet-to-be-identified female student attacked and bit a lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Michael, following a heated argument.

The incident reportedly began when the lecturer interrupted the student while she was recording a dance video in the faculty corridor.

According to eyewitnesses, Michael attempted to pass by and tapped the student on the shoulder, prompting her to react angrily, claiming he had hit her.

What started as a verbal disagreement quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with the student grabbing the lecturer’s clothes aggressively as bystanders tried to intervene.

A viral video circulating on social media captured the intense exchange, showing the student holding onto the lecturer while he tried to restrain himself.

When contacted, UNIZIK’s Chief Security Officer, Ken Chukwurah, confirmed that the university had launched an internal investigation into the matter.

“Yes, there was an incident like that. Investigations are ongoing, and the school will make its position known once we conclude our findings,” Chukwurah said.

He further explained that Michael suspected the student was recording a TikTok video and didn’t want to appear in it.

Reports indicate that he asked for the video to be deleted, which led to the student biting him on both arms in retaliation.

Images circulating online reveal visible bite marks on Michael’s arms.

Additional reports suggest that the student is a 300-level History and International Studies major and the daughter of a lecturer in UNIZIK’s Engineering Department.

The university has yet to issue an official statement on any disciplinary actions against the student.

