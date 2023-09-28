UNIZIK Ranks 1,500 Globally, 12 In Nigeria In THE World University Ranking 2024

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking for 2024 result has indicated that the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka (UNIZIK) is the number 1,500 best University in the World.

This development is as against the University’s former ranking of 4,494 in the year 2019 before the Vice Chancellor Prof Charles Esimone came into the saddle.

It also rated the University as the 12th best among the twenty-two Universities that took part in the ranking in Nigeria after the likes of Covenant University, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos and Federal University of Technology Akure among others.

According to a release by the Special Adviser to the Vice Chancellor of the Institution on Public Relations and Special Duties Dr. Emma Ojukwu;

“The World ranking University rankings for 2024 in Category A is number 12 position in Nigeria and in the 1,500 bands in the World”

“This is a great jump from 4,494 in the World in 2019 and a great success story for Project 200 of this administration led by Vice Chancellor Prof Charles Esimone.

Recall that at inception the Vice Chancellor Prof Charles Esimone had announced a project of making the institution one of the best 200 Universities in the World which according to him has to do with improving teaching learning and research in the University.

Esimone had earlier noted that Project 200 also had to do with making modest and result-oriented programming that would need an interface with known Universities abroad with several exchange academic and research programs which would involve the participation of lecturers and researchers from the University as well as their counterparts across the globe.