UNIZik Promotes 3,673 Staff In Five Years

..As 74,0 7 Bsc, Msc , PhD Students Graduate.

A total of 3,673 staff of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka were promoted in the last five years of the tenure of the Vice Chancellor Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone.

This coming as the University holds its 17th Convocation Ceremony graduating a total of 74,07 students from the undergraduate to the postgraduate departments of the institution.

According to Prof Esimone in his convocation address;

“It is worthy of note that notwithstanding the disruptions in academic and administrative activities of the nation’s University, as cited in preceding sections, Nnamdi Azikiwe University has not allowed the implementation of its new staff conditions of service approved in our administration, to suffer vis-a-vis the welfare and promotion of staff ”

“The staff appraisal Innovation has ensured that deserving staff are promptly promoted ”

“Thus so far four hundred and ninety-four staff have been promoted to the rank of Readers and Professor, two hundred and forty to senior lecturers, and seven hundred and sixty- six to the ranks in academic staff career ladder”

“For the non-teaching staff, four were appointed into Director position, seventy-eight were promoted to the ranks of Deputy positions; two thousand two hundred and ninety- one to other senior non-teaching staff and junior staff positions”

Continuing Esimone announced that a breakdown of the number of graduates indicates that 6,000 are undergraduates, 3,000 are postgraduates, 807 are Master’s Degree graduates while 600 are graduates of Doctorate Degrees as well as conferring of Honorary degrees to three Nigerians making enduring contributions to the socioeconomic development of the Country.

He announced that Project 200 Universities for the institution has been largely fulfilled in all sections that follow.

Also speaking the Chancellor of the University DA Jacob Gyang Buba the Gbang Gbing Jos noted that on the 7th and 8th December 2023 respectively, several projects were commissioned in Awka and Nnewi campuses and other premises of the University.

He congratulated the Vice Chancellor for these developments as well as the Governing Council under whose superintendence these developments took place.