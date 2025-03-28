UNIZIK Names University Hospital After Ifeanyi Ubah 

Share

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) marked a historic milestone on Friday with the official unveiling of its University Hospital, now named in honour of the late Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

The ceremony, a highlight of the University’s convocation festivities, drew a distinguished crowd, including academic leaders, political figures, and community members, to celebrate the legacy of a man whose philanthropy transformed healthcare in Anambra State.

The event, presided over by Acting Vice-Chancellor, Joseph Ikechebelu, welcomed notable attendees such as members of the Anambra Progressive and Development Union, led by Igwe Ojoto, Chief Gerald Mbamalu; leaders of the late Senator’s various political structures; his Chief of Staff, Chigozie Udeogu; the leader of the Ubahnation Media Team and Director of Media, Hon. Kamen Chuks Ogbonna; Chidi Orizu (Captain); Chief Emma Ogueleka; Ernest Etugo; Chioma Izundu; Chinenye Okonkwo, and several others.

Their presence reflected the broad influence and loyalty Senator Ubah commanded.

The newly named Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah University Hospital honors his extraordinary efforts in healthcare development, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Ubah mobilized the Anambra Progressive and Development Union, rallying friends and associates to fund the construction of three Hospitals across Anambra’s three senatorial districts.

The University Hospital in Awka, a cornerstone of this initiative, provided critical support during the global health crisis, embodying his vision of resilience and community service.

In his address, Ikechebelu lauded Ubah as “a patriot whose actions spoke louder than words.”

He emphasized that naming the Hospital after him was a fitting tribute to a legacy defined by dedication and impact.

“This facility will serve our students, staff, and the wider community, standing as a symbol of hope and a reminder of what one person’s resolve can achieve,” he declared.

The convocation ceremony, a time for celebrating academic excellence, took on added significance with this dedication.

The event served as both a tribute and a call to action to carry forward the late Senator’s mission.

Leaders of his political structures echoed this sentiment, recalling his tenure as a senator and his reputation as a unifying figure who turned challenges into opportunities for growth.

In her speech, the wife of the late senator, Uche Ubah, represented by Chigozie Udeogu, thanked the university leadership for immortalizing her late husband.

The project was unveiled by President and Commander-in-Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ably represented by former UNIZIK Vice-Chancellor Ahaneku.

His presence underscored the continuity of leadership and vision at UNIZIK, connecting past achievements with future aspirations.

